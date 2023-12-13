Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 13/12/2023 – 6:24

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) meets this Wednesday (13) and is expected to reduce the economy's basic interest rate from 12.25% to 11.75% per year. The decision will be announced after 6pm.

The 0.5 percentage point cut is what most bank economists are betting on. If confirmed, this will be the fourth consecutive reduction in the Selic rate – which will fall to the lowest level since March 2022, when it was at 10.75% per year.

The meeting takes place as the federal government continues to pressure the autarchy to reduce the interest rate. This Tuesday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), made reference in separate events to the current level of the Selic.

Haddad said that interest rates need to fall further. “We have fat to burn, our interest rate is still a long way from second place,” he said.

Despite gaining strength, the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) of 0.28% recorded in November is the lowest for the penultimate month of the year since 2018, when the IPCA fell (deflation) of 0.21%. The new result was slightly below the median of financial market expectations. Analysts consulted by the Bloomberg agency projected a variation of 0.29% in November.

In the 12-month period, the IPCA slowed to 4.68%, below the inflation target ceiling for the year 2023 (4.75%). In this period, the price increase was 4.82% until October.

Considering the good behavior of inflation, the financial market's projection is that the interest rate will continue to decline throughout 2024, and that it will end next year at 9.25% per year.