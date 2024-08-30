Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 21:55

After dividing analysts’ opinions by not intervening to contain the dollar’s rise in early August – when it reached R$5.74 – the Central Bank decided to take action and announced that it will hold a spot dollar auction this Friday, the 30th. The last spot auction had taken place in April 2022. According to the statement, purchases of up to US$1.5 billion will be accepted.

Yesterday, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the BC always had “its finger on the trigger” to intervene in the foreign exchange market, if necessary. “We came very close to thinking about intervening at times,” said Campos Neto, at an event promoted by Banco Santander.

Previous statements by Campos Neto himself and the BC’s director of Monetary Policy, Gabriel Galípolo – reinforcing that the BC was about to intervene during the stress in early August – were already seen by analysts heard by Estadão/Broadcast as a message that the monetary authority would block attempts by agents to provoke a run on the dollar. Galípolo was nominated yesterday as president of the Central Bank by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Luciano Costa, chief economist at brokerage Monte Bravo, says that there is an expected outflow of around US$1 billion tomorrow due to the rebalancing of the American fund EWZ (MSCI Brazil ETF), which will now include Brazilian stocks listed abroad, such as XP and Nubank. EWZ is the main Brazilian ETF (fund that replicates a market index) traded in the United States – popularly known as the “dollarized Ibovespa”.

“They must have realized that the market could become dysfunctional with the expected outflow due to the EWZ. Furthermore, tomorrow is the expiration date of a futures contract and, probably, the Central Bank may want to prevent an outflow of dollars from generating distortion in the formation of the ptax (exchange reference rate)”, says Costa, adding that today was a day of strong depreciation of the real or the Mexican peso.

This is the first intervention in the spot segment since April 22, 2022, when the Central Bank sold US$571 million. At the time, the US currency was gaining strength around the world due to signals from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of further monetary tightening in the US.

On April 2 of this year, the BC sold US$ 1 billion in extra foreign exchange swaps, with the justification of mitigating the effect of the maturity of NTN-As (public securities indexed to the exchange rate) on the formation of the exchange rate.

This time, the Central Bank’s intervention comes after a sequence of four trading sessions of appreciation of the dollar, which closed at R$5.62 this Thursday, accumulating a gain of 2.62% in the week. The auction will be from 9:30 am to 9:35 am.

Analysts interviewed by the report attributed the rise in the American currency this Thursday, the 29th, to strong data from the US economy – the second reading of the American GDP in the second quarter and the number of weekly unemployment benefit claims – which disproved bets on a more aggressive interest rate cut by the Fed in September.

As a backdrop, some cited the increased uncertainty regarding the next moves by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), after Galípolo was appointed to replace Campos Neto. Galípolo adopted a tougher tone recently, reiterating that a hike in the Selic rate “is on the table,” which heated up bets on the start of a monetary tightening cycle as early as this month.

Ativa Investimentos’ chief economist, Étore Sanchez, says, however, that there was no clear understanding of the reasons that caused the real’s significant depreciation on Wednesday. “The Central Bank understood that the dollar’s rise was dysfunctional. The action should leave some players who entered at the end of the rally hurt,” he says.

For Sanchez, the Central Bank makes it clear, with the announcement of the sale of dollars, that it will not raise the Selic rate with “the exchange rate playing out of whack”. “In other words, it seems to me that the monetary authority will not accept that the exchange rate is operated to endorse a possible interest rate hike”, says the economist.

The BC frequently states that it intervenes in the market whenever there are dysfunctions, such as liquidity shortages or specific demand for dollars, never to try to define a level for the dollar or combat an increase in the exchange rate due to the rise in risk premiums.