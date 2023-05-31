Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/31/2023 – 8:46 am

Share



The Central Bank assessed that the risk appetite of financial institutions in granting credit to families and companies in Brazil has been reduced, but the environment still demands attention. The analysis was released this Wednesday, 31, through the minutes of the Financial Stability Committee (Comef) held last week. In the previous document, referring to the March meeting, the monetary authority had made the first assessment of the impacts of the banking crisis in the United States on the national financial system and the turmoil generated by Americanas in the credit area.

+ Total credit stock falls 0.1% in April compared to March, to R$ 5.363 trillion, says BC

+ BB will allow the use of carbon credits to pay for rural properties at auction

With regard to credit for families, the BC identified that there is a slowdown in the pace of growth in the riskiest modalities, such as credit cards and non-payroll loans. “At the margin, there is greater conservatism in the criteria for new concessions”, brought the minutes. Comef stressed that income commitment and indebtedness remain at historically high levels and risk materialization exceeds that of the pandemic period.

With regard to companies, there was a deceleration in the pace of credit growth, but the committee stressed that no significant change was seen in the granting criteria. “Comef assesses that it is important for financial intermediaries to continue preserving the quality of concessions, taking into account, notably, the total exposure of their clients to the SFN”, brought the minutes, citing the National Financial System.

The BC also commented that risk aversion persists in the corporate debt securities market in the country. “Events that occurred at the beginning of the year, combined with more restrictive financial conditions, affected the entire market, and their effects have not yet dissipated”, highlighted the document. The volume of issues and maturities were reduced, according to the minutes, and spreads increased. “Comef continues to monitor the evolution of the private credit market and is ready to act in the event of dysfunction.”

Last week, Comef kept the Countercyclical Additional Principal Capital for Brazil (ACCPBrasil) at zero. ACCPBrasil is a portion of the capital to be accumulated in the expansion of the credit cycle and consumed in its contraction. The instrument addresses the cyclical systemic risk of credit and asset prices.























