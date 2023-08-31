Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2023 – 1:54 pm

The director of Organization of the Financial System and Resolution of the Central Bank, Renato Gomes, stated that the municipality does not support an increase in the credit card interchange fee to compensate for the risk of issuers, banks and fintechs, for interest-free installments “more far away”. “The BC has already expressed its opinion on this and I reinforce here that it is a very bad idea. There is absolutely no support for increasing exchanges”, he said at the 2nd Edition of the event Competition in the Financial Market: Challenges of the New Digital Economy, promoted by the Brazilian Association of Payment Institutions (Abipag).

Gomes admitted that a series of card issuers suggested the possibility of raising the fee, which is charged from shopkeepers to remunerate the institutions that grant the payment instrument, to compensate for the longer interest-free installments, including the proposal that the fee be higher for those who divide the purchase in a greater number of times, from 6 to 9 times, for example.

According to the director, the interchange fee is not a tool to eliminate risks, but to generate a market balance between issuers and acquirers, remunerating both sides, and generating an efficient choice of means of payment by the consumer.

The interchange fee is part of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). The other part of the MDR is for acquirers. That is, an increase in interchange could harm another member of the card chain.

Participating in a Senate session at the beginning of the month, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that it was a possible debate to create a tariff to marginally discourage the “very long” installments, which, in some segments, had grown very. But Campos Neto did not mention interchange fees.

The increase in the interchange fee is one of the options put on the table by the banks to compensate for the reduction in interest on revolving credit. The sector’s argument is that, today, revolving rates are very high because they work as a cross-subsidy to offset the risk of default in interest-free installments, something that acquirers disagree with.

Regarding advances in the rules on interchange fees in general, Gomes said that the BC should soon publish a new rule to “discipline” the collection of these fees, as there is concern about their “opacity”.

According to the director, several participants said that they cannot replicate the reasoning that led to charging the fee. In 2018, the BC limited the debit exchange charge and, this year, placed a cap on the prepaid card.

“The BC is carefully mapping brand tariffs, monitoring tariff events and talking to participants. We will discipline the collection of interchange fees. I cannot be specific about these rates. But the BC has been working diligently on this matter”, he said, adding that it is still in the study phase, but that it will have a public response soon.

Regarding the revolving, Gomes repeated that what the BC defends is the increase in portability of debt on the credit card “as soon as possible”, before the consumer enters the revolving, to increase competition in the modality, as well as greater transparency in the fees, which are not clear to customers.

The director had already defended these measures in an interview in June with Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. “The problem with the rotary has elements of lack of competition and risk”, he said, referring to the high default of the modality, which is around 50%.

The discussion about rotary publicized a war between the links in the card chain. Banks complain that acquirers, mainly independent, use interest-free installments to earn with the anticipation of receivables without credit risk.

The other side’s argument is that banks are taking advantage of the revolving credit discussion to try to recover lost profits with the increase in competition in the sector in recent years.

Competition

At the same event, Renato Gomes stated that competition between card brands tends to increase the interchange fee, charged from shopkeepers to pay card issuers, instead of decreasing it. Gomes’ statement was given amidst the history made by the director on BC measures to encourage competition in the payments sector. In October, law 12,865, which created payment institutions, completes 10 years.

“The BC seeks to limit intervention in aspects to create significant gains for society and in which the dynamics of the competitive market is not capable of achieving full efficiency”, said Gomes. “It is well known that brand competition tends to increase exchange rather than decrease it. The north is always competitive”, he added.