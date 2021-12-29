The Central Bank presented this Tuesday, 28, its new methodology to calculate the indebtedness and income commitment of families. With this change, the indebtedness of Brazilian families with the financial system increased from 48.7% in August to 49.4% in September. According to the previous methodology, which will be discontinued, the rate was at 59.9% in August – a record for the series in effect so far.

If real estate debts are discounted, indebtedness was 30.6% in September according to the new calculation, compared to 30.1% in the previous month – it would have been 37% in August according to the old methodology.

BC explained that it presented the concept of the so-called Gross National Available Income of Families (RNDBF), a new measure of household income that improves and replaces the old measure of Extended Available Wages (MSAD), approaching the concept used in the System of National Accounts. Among the main differences compared to the old model, according to BC, are the inclusion of funds extraordinarily received by families, such as the emergency withdrawal from the FGTS in 2019 and the emergency aid received in 2020 and 2021, as part of the measures to compensate the economic crisis derived from the covid pandemic.

“The new series have lower levels than the previous series, due to the increase in their new denominators, but their long-term trajectories remain essentially the same – the trajectories may present greater disparity in commitment, which uses the quarterly moving average of the denominator in the denominator. income indicator, while in debt the income accumulated in 12 months is used, explained the BC in a note.

Trajectory

During the presentation of the new numbers, the deputy head of the BC’s Statistics Department, Renato Baldini, stated that the “new indicator captures more precisely benefits, vacations, overtime and 13th salary.”

As mentioned in the technical note released by the BC, Baldini said that the new methodology considers a higher income and that, therefore, indebtedness tends to be lower. He also reinforced that the behavior, evolution and trajectory of indebtedness will follow the same calculations that were previously presented by the BC. “The analysis doesn’t change”, he assured.

The technician also stressed that the increase in indebtedness should not be analyzed as necessarily bad information, as this could mean the assessment of families and companies that they are able to honor their loans. “The rise in real estate credit, for example, is positive,” he said, commenting that this may mean that citizens can stop paying rent.

According to BC, the commitment of household income to the National Financial System (SFN) reached 26.2% in September, compared to 25.8% in the previous month – it was 30.1% in August according to the old methodology. Discounting real estate loans, the income commitment was 24.1% in the ninth month of the year, compared to 23.7% in August (27.6% in the previous account).

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

