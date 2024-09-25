Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2024 – 21:37

In August, 5 million people from families receiving Bolsa Família benefits sent R$3 billion via Pix to betting platforms. The data comes from a technical note released this Tuesday, the 24th, by the Central Bank, about the online betting market in the country.

The average amount transferred per beneficiary is R$100. Among the bettors, 70% are heads of households – that is, those who actually receive the benefit – and sent R$2 billion (67%) via Pix to bets. The Central Bank used the number of registered users from December 2023 for the survey, of which 17% bet.

“These results are in line with other surveys that point to low-income families as the most affected by sports betting. It is reasonable to assume that the commercial appeal of getting rich through betting is more attractive to those in a situation of financial vulnerability,” says the BC.

“The BCB is paying close attention to the issue and still needs more data and time to more robustly assess its implications for the economy, financial stability and the financial well-being of the population,” says the technical note, prepared by the BC after a request from Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).

Earlier, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, expressed concerns about the issue. “It is a very relevant topic that has been discussed, about the compromise of family income on these betting sites,” he said during the Brazil Conference, hosted by Banco Safra, in São Paulo.

According to Campos Neto, the growth of these betting houses is an issue that concerns the Central Bank, as anticipated by the Estadão/Broadcast. He reinforced, however, that the work at the BC on this issue should be limited to helping the government and Congress with data.