Economist, however, says that body “evidently” cannot be independent of the constituted Powers

Economist André Lara Resende defended the autonomy of the BC (Central Bank), something he said was “an institutional advance”. This autonomy, however, cannot mean that the body is independent.

“the word independence it is inappropriate. The correct word is autonomy”, he said in an interview with “Free Channel“, from the Band, aired on Sunday (12.Feb.2023). “The Central Bank, evidently, cannot be independent of the constituted Powers, otherwise it would be a 4th Power.”

Lara Resende declared that BC is a “state organ“which must be”protected from spurious political pressures”, like those of the pre-election period. According to him, it is expected that there will be “some continuity in politics”. Therefore, for the economist, “it makes sense” that there is autonomy and that BC presidents have mandates that do not coincide with those of heads of state.

Lara Resende joined the economics area at transition team that prepared the beginning of the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He has already been director of BC and president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

The economist criticized the Selic rate of 13.75% –the BC keeps the percentage since september 2022. O financial market talks aboutfiscal risk” for indicator maintenance.

“Explain to me why it’s not sustainable! What does fiscal risk mean? Sustainability risk? It’s the debt”, said Lara Resende. “If you look at the Brazilian accounts, the Brazilian number and ask about the country, they say that the country is perfectly fine with the economy in order. There is a much lower debt than all developed countries, in line with developing countries and the Brazilian debt is fully in national currency“, continued.

“Now, with bank balance sheets falling short of expectations, the fact that we’ve had retail shortfalls has led banks to drastically tighten credit. Thus, you aggravate the process of economic slowdown and put the country in a possible very serious recession.”, he said, referring to the case of Americanas.

INFLATION

The economist said that, in his view, the relationship between interest, inflation and unemployment has disappeared.

“There is no more, the inflation rate is disconnected from employment or unemployment, it is speculated why, but the most reasonable explanation is that employment is no longer formal, it is dispersed and you have greatly reduced the power of unions”, he declared.

“Salary no longer signals inflation, the minimum is still very correlated, but overall unemployment has disappeared“, continued. “Today, it doesn’t have much effect on inflation. In today’s inflation is driven by negative supply shocks. The productive disorganization with the pandemic and the way out of it, with the war in Ukraine that disorganized and increased energy, oil and food prices.”

TAX REFORM

Lara Resende said she thinks it is not the time for Brazil to discuss tax reform. According to the economist, it is very difficult for the measure to be approved. “Tax reform and the modernization of the tax system is essential, both in terms of indirect and income tax, but I think it should not be considered the main objective of the country“, he spoke. According to him, the main economic objective is another and he believes that Brazil can grow.

For Lara Resende, the main objective of the country “is to define a development recovery”.

“Brazil has no reason not to grow 5.7% a year, as all Asian economies have grown“, he said.

“Everyone has been in favor of tax reform for many years now. Everyone. The idea of ​​simplification and creation of value added tax is a good idea. But like any tax issue, it provokes reactions, everyone is in favor, but ‘not on my side here’, there is resistance from all sides”, he declared.

“I find it very difficult for it to be approved, unless it is sliced ​​and divided into several stages.”