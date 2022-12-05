O BC (Central Bank) authorized people to make purchases through Whatsapp with branded credit and debit cards MasterCard🇧🇷 The monetary authority released the amendment to the regulation this Monday (5.Dec.2022). Here’s the full of the report (41 KB).

THE Visa received authorization on November 18. In March 2021, the Central Bank authorized bank transfers through the app.

The BC said that the authorization does not mean that the operations will be carried out immediately. According to the BC, authorization to Mastercard is just one of the steps necessary to release the program facebook pay🇧🇷

🇧🇷It should be noted that the authorization granted is just one of the necessary steps to release the Facebook Pay program, in the case of purchasing arrangements, which remains suspended until other applicable regulatory requirements, especially those related to competition and non-discriminatory aspects, are fulfilled. proven by the institutions involved in its implementation”, said the monetary authority.