Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/07/2023 – 14:51 Share

The Central Bank announced this Monday, the 7th, in a weekly live, that the digital real initiative, the Brazilian CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), will be called Drex. “We are taking a step further in this Pix family that we created and was so successful”, said the coordinator of the BC initiative, Fabio Araujo.

Shortly after the official announcement on the live, the agency released a statement about the brand. “The solution, previously referred to as Real Digital, will provide citizens and entrepreneurs with a safe and regulated environment for the generation of new businesses and more democratic access to the benefits of digitizing the economy.”

The letters form a word “with a strong and modern sound”, according to BC, and refer to digital, real, electronic, respectively, and the X alludes to modernity and connection, the use of technology blockchain.

The name was created by BC’s marketing area, as well as Pix.