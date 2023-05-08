Changes will start on October 2nd; in addition to the possibility of using the corporate name, receipts will change to make counterfeiting more difficult

The BC (Central Bank) announced changes to modernize and provide greater security for the use of checks. According to the monetary authority, the new standard will come into effect on October 2, 2023 and aims to make it difficult to forge this payment instrument.

The main change is the transfer of regulation from the standard check model to financial institutions. Until then, it was up to the Bank to make this regulation, which defines the characteristics of the adopted model.

The adjustments will have to be communicated to the Central Bank 30 days before being implemented. The expectation, however, is that significant changes do not occur, since this would represent high adaptation costs.

Another novelty is the possibility of using the social name on the checkbook sheets, as is already done in Pix. To do so, the user simply needs to contact their bank.

BC with less influence

With regard to the Consultative Group for Clearing Matters (Compe), set up to issue an opinion on issues relating to the check clearing service, the BC will no longer be a permanent member, starting to have the role of an observer in this collegiate.

“The change in the role of the BC will not imply any risk of discontinuing the activities of this group, allowing for greater efficiency by delimiting the direct action of the autarchy in matters that fall within its competence”justified the monetary authority when informing that the institution’s representative will participate in meetings and group activities only when necessary.

Although checks are less and less used (there was a reduction of 97% in 27 years), the BC recorded transactions of R$ 667 billion for the modality in 2021; and R$666 billion in 2022.

*With information from Brazil Agency.