02/08/2024 – 19:10

The National Association of Central Bank Analysts considered “disrespectful” the proposal to restructure the careers of BC employees, presented this Thursday, 8th, by the Ministry of Management and Innovation (MGI). “The plan brought by the Government proved to be absolutely unacceptable and disrespectful to a real negotiation process, which began on September 25, 2023”, states the entity in a note released on Thursday.

According to the Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) anticipated, the third round of negotiations disappointed the servers, who claim that the proposal does not meet any of the category's demands. According to the association, the proposal, “blatantly, was inferior to the preliminary 'study' presented in a previous meeting with the MGI”.

The entity's assessment is that the ministry's proposal clearly demonstrates that, throughout the negotiation period, “the government made no effort to understand the demands of the Bank's employees, repeating concepts, justifications and assessments that are not even technically correct”.

The association recalls that other careers received proposals and signed agreements that increase “asymmetries” between careers. “Logically, the MGI plan also does not address in the slightest the important internal asymmetries that exist between the careers of the Central Bank itself.”

In the note, the entity representing the servers says that the meeting was closed in 20 minutes, given what was presented.

“The impact of this situation on the Central Bank is unequivocal. Strategic actions have been suspended, relevant projects, such as Pix Automático, have suffered significant delays totaling almost two years. Furthermore, several publications relevant to the Brazilian economy have extended deadlines. The internal climate is one of complete dissatisfaction, the theme of appreciation dominates the agenda and the impacts are incalculable. The Central Bank is facing the worst institutional crisis in its history”, says the note.

The entity highlights that there is a growing evasion of specialist civil servants, including heads of units, in a movement called Drexit, as already reported by the Broadcast. “We are reaching a point of no return at alarming speed. Without a proposal that reverses this crisis situation, the BC, which is at serious risk today, could collapse. And this leaves us with a reflection: who is interested in a scrapped and weakened Central Bank?”