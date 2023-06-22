Estadão Contenti

06/21/2023 – 7:12 pm

With the progress of the new fiscal framework in Congress, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank mitigated the risk arising from the fiscal discussions for the inflation scenario in the communiqué of the decision this Wednesday, 21. The collegiate maintained the Selic rate at 13.75% a year for the seventh time in a row. Likewise, among the downside risks to inflation, the committee also mitigated the risk of an additional drop in commodities, assessing that “an important part” of the movement has already been verified.

In the document, the BC repeats that, in the scenarios for inflation, risk factors remain in both directions. Among the upside risks to the inflation scenario and expectations, the Copom mentions “some residual uncertainty” about the final design of the framework to be approved by Congress, instead of the “uncertainty still present” mentioned in the communiqué of the previous meeting, in May. The framework was approved by the House at the end of May, after the Copom meeting. Today, it is pending in the Senate.

The collegiate went on to say that the most important thing for conducting monetary policy are the impacts of “residual uncertainty” on the framework on expectations for the paths of public debt and inflation, and on risk assets.

Among the other upside risks to inflation, the Copom once again mentioned greater persistence of global inflationary pressures and a greater, or more lasting, weakening of inflation expectations for longer terms.

Regarding downside risks, he mentioned an additional drop in international commodity prices in local currency, pondering, this time, that “an important part of this movement” has already been verified.

In addition, the BC cited a more pronounced slowdown in global economic activity than projected, in particular due to adverse conditions in the global financial system; and a slowdown in domestic lending that is greater than would be compatible with the current stage of the monetary policy cycle.























