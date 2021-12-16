BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, indicated this Thursday that the role of the Central Bank could change if new information emerges that imply a perception of worsening fiscal conditions.

“If there is new news that leads to the interpretation of a new worsening in the fiscal, this is not part of our central scenario”, he said.

In an interview after the release of the Quarterly Inflation Report, Campos Neto said that the approval of the PEC dos Precatório is a page turned in the fiscal scenario, considering that it is not up to the monetary authority to assess whether the measure was good or bad.

He said again, however, that the market’s perception of the fiscal weighed on the BC’s decision to intensify the monetary tightening cycle.

“We have been seeing better fiscal numbers at the margin, but our reading of the market’s reaction leads us to believe that there was a perception of disarray or questioning in the recent changes”, he said.

(By Bernardo Caram)

(By Bernardo Caram)

