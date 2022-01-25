Despite the “blackout” on the Central Bank’s website, the monetary authority reported that 79,000 citizens managed to access the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) since this Monday, 24th. BRL 900 thousand. In order for the BC website to work normally again, the institution was forced to pause the SVR in the early afternoon of this Tuesday.

“The Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) was widely accepted among citizens, generating demand much higher than expected. These demands represent a small first step towards the potential of R$ 3.9 billion and 28 million CPF and CNPJ in this first phase. The BC is working to resume the SVR as soon as possible so that this amount can be transferred to citizens,” the institution reaffirmed.

The system allows citizens and companies to check if they have any “forgotten” money to be received from banks and other entities in the financial system. The recovered amounts are transferred by financial institutions via Pix within 12 business days.

The query is made on the My Financial Life page, within the BC website, only using the company’s CPF or CNPJ. According to the BC, the information made available in the new service is the responsibility of the institutions themselves, but the agency estimates that there are about R$ 8 billion in resources in this condition.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

