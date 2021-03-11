Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, after testifying on March 4 at the National Court after being provisionally released. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

Inés Díaz Ochagavía, current director of Physical Security at BBVA, announced this Thursday, during her statement at the National Court as a defendant in the Villarejo case, his intention to contribute to the summary supposedly unpublished documents about the work that the retired commissioner did for the financial institution for which he charged 10.28 million euros, as confirmed to EL PAÍS by several legal sources present in the interrogation.

To questions from the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, Díaz Ochagavía explained that in May 2018, after the bank’s relationship with Villarejo, then incarcerated, came to light, the bank created a committee to collect all the information that would work in the entity on the hiring Cenyt, the commissioner’s company, and determining responsibility for what happened. As detailed, that committee included, among others, the head of the bank’s legal services, Eduardo Arbizu, later fired for his alleged involvement in these contracts, and Paul Tobin, head of the communication department.

The Director of Physical Security, charged in the case since July 2019, although this Thursday was her first statement after refusing to do so when she was summoned for the first time, has assured Judge Manuel García-Castellón that she was commissioned to collect the documentation existing in the security area and that, for this, he turned to his former boss and former head of bank security, now retired, Julio Corrochano, a former police officer and defendant in the case. After receiving it from him, he scanned it and returned it to Corrochano.

Díaz Ochagavía has assured that the digital copy he obtained was sent by email to the bank on July 10, 2018 with the message: “As we mentioned, Julio [Corrochano] has detailed in a report all the details of the relationship with Cenyt ”. The head of Security has now assured the judge that she did not know why part of those documents were supposedly not in the case now and has offered to deliver them this Friday. Tobin, one of those indicated by the directive, has denied that there is a lack of documentation: “All that collected has been part of the subsequent investigation carried out by the entity and has contributed to the cause.” Arbizu has declined to comment.

The Head of Security, who when she appeared before the judge for the first time on July 5, 2019, availed herself of her right to testify while the case remained secret, presented in July 2020 a brief in which she questioned the conclusions of the expert report of PcW in the forensic commissioned by the entity. That report, incorporated into the case, indicated her as responsible for the verification and payment of 20 invoices to the Villarejo company for a total of 1.36 million euros.

In his statement this Thursday, Díaz Ochagavía has denied having powers to authorize these payments or to verify the completion of the contracted work, and has indicated that those functions were the responsibility of his former boss, Julio Corrochano, who was identified by the investigation as the nexus between the bank and Villarejo. The head of Security has also denied knowing or having dealt with the commissioner and has downplayed the fact that his name appeared in a copy of the emails about the orders to Cenyt.

Statement from four policemen

This Thursday, four policemen have also declared as accused for their alleged relationship with Villarejo’s work for BBVA. They are a chief inspector, a deputy inspector and two officers, who allegedly extracted, between 2014 and 2016, confidential data on 15 people from five restricted-use police bases. Among those people spied on was a Bulgarian citizen who shared a cell with the president of Ausbanc, Luis Pineda, whom Villarejo had spied on for the financial entity.

Two of the agents were already listed as being investigated for similar events in other pieces of the macrocause in which the commissioner’s para-police plot is being investigated. According to legal sources present in the interrogation, the four agents have agreed that they did not remember those specific searches and their purpose. All of them have taken refuge in the fact that they were following orders from their superiors and that they then received them verbally and there was no type of physical record of them.