BBVA has called its general shareholders’ meeting for next April 20, in electronic format. One of the main issues that will be submitted for approval will be “to be able to implement a potential relevant share buyback, with the possibility of reducing up to 10% of the entity’s capital stock, equivalent to some 667 million shares.” With the closing of this Monday, this operation would involve an investment of 3,135 million.

BBVA announced that the repurchase of shares was one of its objectives, once the sale of its US subsidiary materializes, something that is scheduled for June. The bank chaired by Carlos Torres announced last November that it had accepted an offer from PNC Financial Services Group for some 9.7 billion euros for its US subsidiary. The objective of this purchase is that the titles are revalued, since it will increase the profit that corresponds to each share because there will be less in the market.

BBVA will also propose to its shareholders that the amount to be distributed as the first cash dividend charged to 2021 be a maximum amount of 35% of the group’s first half profit, without excluding extraordinary items. Said dividend charged to 2021, which would be paid in October, will be subject to the lifting of regulatory restrictions regarding shareholder remuneration, which are currently in effect until September.

Maintains González’s directors

Additionally, BBVA will propose to its board the re-election of the seven directors whose term ends in 2021. “Thus, the composition of the highest decision-making body of the entity would remain unchanged, which has two-thirds of independent members and an adequate balance and diversity in various areas: experience, knowledge and skills, gender and international profile ”, states the entity.

There were rumors in the market that some of the most veteran directors could leave, such as José Maldonado, who has been on the board for more than 20 years.However, on the agenda, BBVA proposes to its shareholders that they re-elect José Miguel as directors. Andrés, Jaime Caruana, Belén Garijo, José Maldonado, Ana Peralta, Juan Pi and Jan Verplancke. Susana Rodríguez Vidarte is also on the board, with almost 19 years on the board.

Torres’ decision is significant when the involvement of BBVA in the Villarejo case is being judged for the payments that BBVA made to the retired commissioner for 10.28 million from 2003 to 2017. The existence of these invoices has caused the bank to be imputed and to the former president González himself for his actions during all these years in which some of the current directors were already part of the highest oversight body of BBVA.

BBVA will hold its meeting that “due to the exceptional circumstances arising from the pandemic and in order to protect the health of shareholders and other people participating in the event, this year the Meeting will be 100% telematic,” says the statement from the entity. The bank will enable the necessary channels to facilitate that shareholders can exercise their rights.

This year it will distribute 5.9 cents per share

The entity has published this Monday the points of the agenda that will be submitted to the approval of its shareholders. Regarding shareholder remuneration, as announced, the entity proposes to pay, in April, a cash dividend of 5.9 euro cents gross per share. “This amount corresponds to a ‘payout’ of 15% on the Group’s results for the year 2020, the maximum allowed by the supervisor for that year.”

Among other items on the agenda, the bank will also submit to the vote of its shareholders the approval of the annual accounts, management report and non-financial information statement for 2020, both of BBVA, SA and of the consolidated Group, the approval of the application of the results and the social management of 2020, the approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023, whose main novelties were already highlighted in February when the annual report on remuneration and the re-election of KPMG for the 2021 audit.

It will also submit to the shareholders the approval of a maximum level of variable remuneration (of up to 200% of the fixed remuneration) for the group of employees whose activity significantly affects the bank’s risk profile, as well as the delegation to the board of directors of the power to issue securities convertible into shares (known as AT1 or CoCos) for a period of five years up to a maximum amount of 8,000 million euros.

It will also request approval of the update of the Company’s Bylaws, as well as the regulations of the General Shareholders’ Meeting, so that the format of the meetings is flexible (face-to-face, hybrid or, in extraordinary circumstances, 100% online).