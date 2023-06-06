BBVA redoubles its commitment to Mexico. The bank chaired by Carlos Torres Vila will exceed its investment plan in the Latin American country above 63,000 million pesos (some 3,400 million euros at the current exchange rate) that he had planned in his 2019-24 plan. This was stated by Torres himself during the inauguration of the National Meeting of Regional Directors of BBVA Mexico, where the bank brings together more than 300 businessmen from all over the country to analyze economic and social challenges.

“We are convinced that Mexico is a great country, with enormous potential and capacity to take advantage of the opportunities that arise from the new world order and growing regionalization, leveraging key trends such as innovation and sustainability. For this reason, we continue with our firm commitment to the country,” said the BBVA president.

Along these lines, Torres explained that last year was a record investment in the Mexican country, with more than 13,000 million pesos (about 630 million euros). Thus, the president of BBVA highlighted the potential of growth in businesses linked to innovation and sustainability. “We see great potential in Mexico because of its talent willing to undertake, because of its market size and its proximity to the US, which makes it, along with Brazil, the main destination for innovation in Latin America,” he said.

Similarly, Torres appreciated the international movements that are reconfiguring value chains and making Mexico a natural candidate for the relocation of production processes or ‘nearshoring’. “Mexican manufacturing is one of the most competitive globally and nearshoring represents a tailwind, especially for certain industries, such as industrial real estate, transport infrastructure, industrial or construction materials. In short, ‘nearshoring’ and the private investment that it can attract represent a historic opportunity for Mexico, an enormous potential for growth”, she affirmed.

Mexico is the main business generation engine for BBVA. In the first quarter of 2023, the bank obtained a profit of 1,285 million in the Latin American country, 44% more. That figure is double that in Spain, where it generated a result of 541 million between January and March. For its part, Turkey, BBVA’s third market, contributes 277 million.

