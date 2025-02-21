Everything that surrounds now the news of the Spanish banking sector is the fog caused by the open OPA on Sabadell by BBVA. However, while the operation continues its course (it is currently being analyzed by the CNMC in its phase 2), which is under that fog It is a sector that continues to lead the bags of the bags at this beginning of the year. In fact, he is the most bullish in Europe, With an advance of more than 18% From January 1, ahead of industry and technology.

Precisely the two banks involved in this operation are the ones that are best doing in this course start, but not only for the thrust of the investors who are playing with the OPA letter, but also for their own performance. Both companies have already presented their 2024 results, with which they beat the expectations of analysts. Above all, BBVA, which presented a 19.7%rot new customers and 9% grow the loan portfolio.

This historical level has allowed him to overcome Bankinter, which reported in 2024 a return on the tangible capital of 19%losing your crown as the most profitable bank of the Spanish Stock Exchange that it has maintained during the last decade. This year the company will consolidate this leadership according to the estimates of the consensus of analysts that collect factset, which He foresees that he will defend a 16.7% rot In an environment of lower interest rates, five tenths more than Bankinter and almost a percentage point above Caixabank. Santander will stay below 15%, Sabadell will not reach 13%and Unicaja, the most lagging, will achieve 7.9%, according to these estimates.

The Basque Bank has presented a guide for this year that It goes to exceed 17% profitabilitysomething that analysts’ estimates still do not anticipate. In BBVA they see “very positive dynamics that will lead us to profitability levels in 2025 similar to those of this year thanks to the growth of loans and clients in Mexico and Spain, an adequate management of the balance and Turkey as a value option in a more context in a context normalized “.

In Citi they believe that the company is “well positioned to maintain a break of 18% on average in the next three years, which leaves margin to distribute 5,400 million a year between dividends and repurchases, in addition to growing in capital until 13, 1% by 2027, above the 12% that aims. “

“By 2025 we expect greater pressure in interest margin due to the type drop environment, but growth in commissions, which will cushion the deceleration against 2024,” they expose in rent 4. “Mexico will continue to show solid growth, but with a Greater risk cost while Turkey will continue to benefit from inflation moderation, “they continue.

The company confirmed, therefore, what awaits this year: a decrease in interest benefit, growth in Mexico, efficiency maintenance and an acceleration of Turkey’s contribution. “With the final decision of competition nearby, we think that the future for BBVA is favorable, even if there is some risk,” they explain in Barclays.

It rises almost 30% in the year

After a historic year in the stock market as it was 2024, this course has begun better if it fits for bank values ​​in the parquet. BBVA stands like the Third more bullish title of Ibex 35 This course with a revaluation that is close to 30%conditioned only by the open operation on Sabadell.

At this time, although analysts have been improving their valuations, especially following the presentation of results, the action has run more and, taking into account the current average target price, it would not have much more route ahead. As for the recommendation, it has regained the confidence of some analysis houses and is again a buysalways according to the Factset algorithm.

“It is true that BBVA has a good growth history with high profitability and good credit quality indices, but we are cautious because there is still time to know the outcome of the OPA and there is a possibility that the probability of improving payment in cash be increased to Sabadell’s shareholders; also the environment will tend to complicate both in Mexico and Spain, “they explain in Bankinter.

“Our central scenario is for the CNMC of exchange and that raises the probability that they have to improve the offer, “they conclude.