BBVA again adjust the accounting benefit that would get to absorb Sabadell, but this time up. The group chaired by Carlos Torres between 1,858 million the negative trade fund that would obtain if it buys 100% of Banco Vallesano and 929 million to achieve only 50.01% -the success of the transaction to achieve most political rights is conditioned.

The figures have been shared by BBVA in the update of the information sent to the American stock market supervisor (SEC) with the Documentation on the OPA. The negative trade fund is generated when an entity quotes below its accounting value and emerges as a surplus value when acquired by another entity. It disappears when the stock market value exceeds book value. Its evolution is therefore linked to the contribution and heritage value of the entity.

When BBVA launched the OPA in May of last year, the proposed shareholding exchange valued the Vallesan entity in about 12,000 million or ratio of 2.26 euros per title, including a 30% premium on the price of both banks the eve of filtering their interest in Sabadell.

In the successive months since that date the trade fund suffered several dentellated by the game of the different variables. The penultimate transparent calculation by BBVA reduced the estimate to a fork between 365 and 730 million, under the same hypothesis of taking the property of 50.1% or 100% in the entity. The bank also anticipated that it could be reduced to a figure between 290 and 145 million if its price scale to 10.24 euros and that of Sabadell to 2.04 euros, under the same hypotheses.

This piggy bank usually helps to digest mergers. In transactions such as that starring CaixaBank and Bankia or Unicaja and Liberbank contributed to cover a good part of the integration expenses, in addition to emerging extra surplus value in results.

For the calculation of 1,858 million, a net worth attributable to Banco Sabadell at the end of 2024 of 14,999 million euros and a transaction cost of 10,405 million. The fair value of the entity would be 12,263 million after applying 2,736 million in different adjustments.

In addition, BBVA estimates an impact of 51 basic points on its CET1 capital ratioincluding restructuring costs. This calculation has been carried out with the real capital base of 2024, taking into account the complementary dividends of both entities and the repurchase of 993 million BBVA.

By excluding these costs, taxes, dividends and other deductions, the impact would be 27 basic points. The entity estimates that this would have a 12.37% CET1 ratioassuming the performance of the operation and acceptance by 100% of Sabadell’s shareholders.