Coupled with the Bank transfersanother of the financial operations that are carried out most daily are cash withdrawals at ATMs of the different banks that have operations in the Mexican national territory.

It is in this way that users of banks such as Citibanamex, Banco Azteca, BBVA and Banorte You should pay attention to the following information in case you frequently make cash withdrawals at ATMs.

In this way, if you are an account holder of some of the Mexican financial entities mentioned above and The ATM has not given you all the money you requested, you must report this situation to the corresponding financial institution..

And, according to official data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the number of user complaints for not receiving full money from ATMs increased by 32% from 2022 to 2023.

Thus, according to information from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the banks that registered the most reports of this problem in ATMs were BBVA, Citibanamex, Santander, Banorte and Banco Azteca.

BBVA, Santander or Banorte client? You should be aware of this at ATMs/Photo: Freepik

Due to the above, the account holders of the aforementioned financial entities Failures must be reported through official communication channels at ATMs. so that their team can work on the problems as quickly as possible.

What to do if you lost your credit card?

If you lose your credit card, Condusef points out that you should do the following:

*Report the loss or theft immediately: Call the bank that issued your credit card as soon as you realize it has been lost or stolen.

*Go to the Prosecutor's Office and report the theft: it is also recommended that you make the report to the authorities.

*Block the card: Ask the bank to block your card to avoid unauthorized charges.

*Check recent transactions: Review your most recent account statements to identify any unauthorized transactions.

*Request a new card: check your bank's policies very carefully, in order to know if there will be a replacement cost.

*Updates automatic payment information.

*Consider fraud protection: Some credit cards offer fraud protection, you can take advantage of it.

