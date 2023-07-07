The ‘liver of the forest’ mushrooms from Bolet Ben Fet, the organic beef burger from Ecológica de los Pirineos and the ‘Honey Top’ nectarine from Explotacions Agricoles Mas De Baix SL (Catalonia), the organic white mold goat cheese from Suerte Ampanera (Madrid); the raspberry from BosqueSoria (Castilla y León); the organic black onion from La abuela Carmen and the pink tomato from Cortijo la Reina (Córdoba); the truss tomato from Agromallorca (Baleares); the dehydrated strawberry from Trasdeza Natur (Galicia); and the semi-cured goat’s milk cheese from Quesos Aborigen (Canary Islands), have become the winners of the BBVA Awards for the Best Sustainable Producers in Spain in 2023.

For the fourth consecutive year, the bank and the Roca brothers have recognized the work of ten producers committed to the environment and inclusive and responsible production. In this call, Andalusia has been the most participatory region, bringing together 20% of the candidacies, followed by Catalonia (16%), the Valencian Community (11%) and Aragon (9%). Regarding the sectors, all have been represented in this fourth edition. Vegetables and fruits of herbaceous species stand out; fruits of woody species (pome, stone or citrus); meats and eggs; as well as the oils and fats that make up about 60% of the products presented by farmers, ranchers and food producers in general.

The award-winning products in this edition, which have the official certificate of organic production, will form part of one of the recipes that the Roca brothers elaborate and disseminate within ‘Sustainable Gastronomy’. An initiative that BBVA is also promoting together with El Celler de Can Roca to support small producers in Spain and promote healthy cooking with seasonal products. In addition, the inspiring stories of each of the winners will be made known through a dissemination plan that will help to place them on the map of local sustainable production.

In this edition, the jury, made up of members of BBVA, El Celler and the Ecology and Development Foundation (ECODES), has assessed the incorporation of environmental, social and economic sustainability criteria into their business models. Specifically, aspects such as reducing the carbon footprint; the incorporation of measures to improve energy efficiency during production processes; the measures adopted in terms of social inclusion, the generational change in the company, as well as the importance of its activity as a motor for the development of rural areas.

«We have once again rewarded ten initiatives that have stories behind them that are an example. Projects that can inspire SMEs and freelancers who are incorporating sustainability into their activity to evolve their business towards more sustainable models, or because they want to start a green and inclusive project. We are very satisfied with the increase in participation in this edition, and for having been able to reach producers throughout the national territory with a very positive impact on the local economy”, highlighted Alberto Cano, director of SMEs at BBVA in Spain. .

For his part, the owner of El Celler de Can Roca, Joan Roca, highlighted: “I am proud to be part of this jury and to be able to give value to producers who work every day committed to sustainability. In the same way, these 10 producers do crucial work both for the environment and for the future of agriculture and livestock in the country.”

Four years accompanying conscious producers



Since BBVA and El Celler de Can Roca decided to launch the BBVA Awards for the Best Sustainable Producers in Spain – an initiative with a social and economic impact that adds to other collaborations started in 2013 – close to 500 farmers, ranchers and food producers in general they have presented their candidacies for these awards. Of these, 36 have become winners, managing to boost sales, increase production, launch new activities, initiate national and international expansion, and achieve greater visibility for their organic products.