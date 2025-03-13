Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

He Geopolitical environment It is introducing an exacerbated amount of noise in the expectations and decisions of economic agents to determine economic growth both globally and nationally. The constant threats of tariffs cause a «Negative offer shock with a downward impact and upward in inflation»its use as a threat and negotiation tool also causes a “Choque of uncertainty that can imply a significant decrease in demand”also, although the efficiency of spending and deregulation to allow higher levels of investment may seem positive, “its chaotic management is not helping.” This has secured Jorge Sicilychief economist of the BBVA group and director of BBVA Research, in the presentation of the magazine “Situation of Spain” by BBVA Researchwhere the entity reflects its growth forecasts for the Spanish economy, after in December it reduced a tenth, to 2.3 %, the expected growth by 2025.

The forecasts collected in the report indicate that the current recovery of the Spain’s GDP breaks with the pattern observed after the preceding crisesbeing about to recover the trend of growth prior to the pandemic, far from what is predicted for the rest of the Eurozone countries. Likewise, certain improvements in the functioning of the labor market are appreciated, the growth capacity high by migrants and in competitiveness thanks to investment in intangible assets and renewable sources for electricity production.

In this context, “The most recent data suggests an impulse to the Spanish economy”what is appreciated in the acceleration of the employment reflected in the Social Security affiliation data, together with greater consumption of households and exports of resilient services. Thus, the quarterly growth of GDP, which reaches 3.2% in 2024, is expected to remain elevated, specifically around seven tenth in the first quarter of 2025. However, it will be decelerated, but it will be a controlled deceleration with a 2.8% in annual rate for 2025 and 1.8% by 2026, they estimate in the report “Situation of Spain” of BBVA Research.

In addition, the transition to a growth model based on the private consumptionobtaining some more satisfactory growth rate for consumption in Spain than for the EU average, “with many differences in the different components.” Thus, investment is the component of aggregate demand that shows greater weakness in recovery. On the contrary The behavior of services exports is more positive than in the average of EU countriesspecifically, for tourist services that continue to show strength as reflected Rafael DoménechChief of Economies developed at the BBVA Research. Another factors behind this differential is the greatest penetration of renewables, helping to reduce electricity prices in the wholesale market. All this means that “the Industrial Production Index has shown much better behavior in Spain than in the rest of the European economies.”









“Regarding public consumption, it can be seen both in this and that three months ago that much of the consumption is around 20% above the levels of the pandemic”, due to an increase in the remuneration of employees, among other things, he explains Miguel Cardosochief economist for Spain. And he adds that «now that The economy has recovered and we are in a fiscal consolidation environmentwe will enter an environment where public consumption should grow below growth in GDP ».

Finally, a ACTIVITY MACHINE FOR 2026. Concerns include uncertainty about the United States commercial policy, an unusually high household savings rate in Spain and an investment that has not yet responded in line with the growth rate. In addition, the increase in the futures market of the price of gas and the “uncertainty of the negative supply shock that involves the increase in tariffs”, but whose direct impact will be less in the Spanish economy than in the rest of the state of the euro zone, Doménech argues.

An impact of the less bad Dana of the expected

The economic impact of the Dana would have been less negative than expected, with a faster recovery Thanks to the measures announced to support the affected families and companies.

It is possible to distinguish the “damage caused on company infrastructure and homes than those of activity”, being necessary for the construction process to return to an activity greater than that planned for Recover the damage caused in the richness of the provinceDoménech has.

In this way, trust intervals show with different probabilities that it would be expected from a normal recovery of natural disasters, taking into account that the one that is closest to was the Bilbao flood in 1983, making an extrapolation of those seen in the last decades. The result Break with the pattern during the last decades.

The growth of economic political uncertainty brings out the importance of establishing transverse agreements with which to solve doubts

The “US erratic policies” They pose increasing challenges for the global economy that affect monetary, fiscal, geopolitical, migration, monetary and deregulation policy. In macroeconomic forecasts for the current year, the uncertainty associated with what price is to be paid to impose these tariffs becomes special relevance. Here it converges that “Geopolitical risk indicators are falling” with the significant increase in indicators associated with economic uncertainty“Which can have a greater impact on forecasts,” says Sicily.

The inertia of the economy of USA comes upwards, which “supports an evolution of last year’s growth and, maybe, of the first months”, as is the case in Chinawho “have managed to find the key so that the growth rate is a little higher,” says Sicily. Contrary to what happens with the evolution of Europe, which although it remains relatively low, is not worsening but remains below the expected forecasts by BBVA Research. However, the growth dynamics maintained correspond to a deceleration for the first two countries and an acceleration in Europewhere defense expenditure could contribute to growth.

These inertia dominate the forecasts submitted, where those related to inflation have barely changed. Under this perspective, the expectations of the BBVA are to remain higher in the United States, for tariff policy, than in the eurozone, granting a greater margin of action to the European Central Bank (ECB) than to the US Federal Reserve System (FED).

As for the first part of the year You can see two things: inflation expectations are increasing, “the feeling of the consumer in the US is moderating in the heat of all this news, it shows in the expectations of consumption and the fact that people have memory that tariffs generate inflation” and PMI indicators generate more changes in the expectations of American monetary policy than in the European of BBVA Research.

The BBVA report takes the base scenario associated with this epicenter of US policies and their qualitative impact on different variables, predicting that The negative shocks of supply and uncertainty generated by the Trump administration tariffs are the main threats.

Under these perspectives, Spain He meets heterogeneous consequences for its different autonomous communitiesbecause not all export to the same extent to the North American country. So, the weight of goods sales to the US is insignificant in regions such as the Balearic Islands, while in the Valencian Community or the Basque Country they exceed 8%, says Doménech.

Like the indicators of political uncertainty, they have exceeded the levels of the emergence of world production after COVID-19, in Spain this uncertainty has been increasing until they are at the levels observed with the invasion of Ukraine.