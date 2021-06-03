BBVA’s operational headquarters in Madrid

The day after a strike that paralyzed BBVA (followed by 70% according to the unions and 30% according to the entity), the most important reduction in the number of dismissals that has been negotiated for almost a month has arrived. The bank has placed the ERE at 2,935 people, 863 less than the initial figure, which represents a decrease of 22.72%.

In this way, the layoffs will be distributed as follows: 2,177 people will leave the branch network, while 758 people will be laid off from the central services, the corporate center and intermediate structures.

CCOO values ​​”positively the reduction movement made by the bank, which is clearly given by the success of the massive strike that occurred throughout Spain.” However, it will analyze later “whether the proposed reductions are sufficient.”

UGT sees “any reduction in the number of people affected” positive, but understands “that at a closing meeting of the negotiation, we would have to be talking about other issues that remain immovable by the company, such as the acceptance of universal voluntariness, the elimination of the generational balance and the establishment of decent exit conditions ”.

CCOO, the majority union, has proposed improvements at today’s meeting. Among them is that the Compensation for transfer is paid with 6,000 euros in a single payment, that the housing aid rises to 800 euros for 8 years and that the order of priority for departures is by “an objective reference such as seniority ”.