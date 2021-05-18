Several people gather against the BBVA ERE, on Paseo de Recoletos, on May 17, in Madrid (Spain). Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

BBVA continues its negotiation with the unions to seek an agreement on the conditions of those affected by the Employment Regulation File (ERE) that the entity will undertake. This Tuesday the bank has agreed to reduce the number of affected to 3,331 by relocating 467 workers in remote care centers. According to the Workers’ Commissions (CC OO), the bank has proposed increasing from 350 to 467 the number of employees who would move to positions in the remote department, which would reduce the total number of layoffs to 3,331 affected, compared to the 3,798 layoffs initially raised.

CC OO, the majority union in the entity, values ​​”positively the movements of the company with regard to the remote management center”. Also that BBVA “has in turn begun to increase its economic conditions, although they continue to be clearly insufficient movements.”

This union proposed last week, and BBVA has accepted it, to reduce the afternoons worked in these management centers from 130 to 125; eliminate the obligation to work on holidays and major festivals; allow teleworking in the afternoons of July and one full day a week in the rest of the months; granting a ten-minute break every two hours and the voluntary adherence of workers to remote care centers.

Transfer to remote care centers

Likewise, the bank has proposed within the negotiation of the ERE a commitment of indefinite permanence and the voluntary assignment of the current managers of the Contigo program. BBVA has offered that 467 people are not fired but transferred to remote care centers, which reduces the number of ERE involvement to 3,331 people. Of course, in case there is no agreement, the assignment to the department will be forced.

CC OO has expressed its rejection of this forced assignment if there is no agreement, the reduction to 125 afternoons (they had proposed 115) and the indefinite commitment to stay. In addition, the union believes that, in case of agreement, the number of positions transferred to remote management could be increased to reduce those affected by the collective dismissal.

Regarding the economic conditions that it initially proposed for exits, BBVA has improved them and offers employees between 58 and 62 years early retirement with 70% of their salary until they are 63 years old (the previous proposal was 65%) , with a revaluation of 1%, deduction of unemployment benefit and subsidy, if applicable. For employees aged 63 or over, it maintains its proposal to compensate them with 20 days per year worked, with a maximum of 12 monthly payments.

250,000 euros maximum for those between 52 and 55 years old

For workers from 56 to 57 years old, to whom it offered a temporary income of 60% of their salary until they were 61 years old, it now offers to pay them four times 65% of their salary and a special agreement until they are 61 years old. As a novelty, it has also proposed to pay four times 65% of the salary to workers between 52 and 55 years old who leave the entity, up to a maximum of 250,000 euros, with a special agreement up to 61 years and a voluntary premium of 2,000 euros per triennium.

These conditions are in all cases for employees who have been at the bank for more than 15 years. For the rest of the staff, BBVA proposes a compensation of 30 days per year worked, with a maximum of 20 monthly payments, and a voluntary premium of 2,000 euros per three-year period. This proposal has been improved from the initial offer of 27 days per year worked, up to 18 monthly payments and without a premium for volunteering. The next meeting of the ERE negotiating table will take place on May 20.

The improvement in the economic conditions of the ERE takes place after the Ministry of Labor, through the General Directorate of Labor, has formally required BBVA to be “strictly rigorous” with the formalities of the ERE consultation period, as stated EL PAÍS, whose first measures to be discussed should be aimed at avoiding or reducing the layoffs raised by the bank.

Threat of more mobilizations

In a warning letter sent to the entity, Work advised it of the obligation that in the consultation period the measures aimed at avoiding or reducing collective dismissals and mitigating their consequences for the affected people are first discussed, by means of the recourse to accompanying social measures. On the other hand, the trade union organizations called mobilizations in several Spanish cities to protest the ERE. On May 10, some 6,000 workers were concentrated in 15 municipalities, while on May 17 there were more than 6,500 people in 21 cities.