BBVA has presented at the meeting this Thursday with the unions a proposal to reduce the initial figures of ERE by 350 people, who would be “transferred to remote management positions,” according to sources from the Workers’ Commissions (CC OO). With this offer, the layoffs would fall from the 3,798 that the entity initially raised to 3,448 affected.

In CC OO, the majority union, this offer is considered “totally insufficient” and a greater reduction is demanded and that not only these relocations be offered. “They still do not provide a single detail of the economic conditions that they intend to offer to the rest of the people they propose to dismiss,” union sources say.

At the meeting on Tuesday, BBVA announced that it had hired Randstad, a company that has extensive and recognized experience in outplacement programs in different sectors. “The objective is to relocate with indefinite employment contracts or through self-employment 100% of those affected by the collective dismissal who want to continue working and adhere to the plan,” said the bank.

The union recalls that it has proposed a battery of concepts to reduce this figure, such as that “layoffs and voluntary exits are from January 1”, know the number of vegetative exits in 2021 and analyze the positions filled with eventual and companies of temporary work, among others. “Once we can conclude this number,” says CC OO, “a 100% voluntary process with early retirement departures could be considered”.

“To make the adjustments, they propose geographical mobility without paying up to 150 kilometers and remunerated from this figure, with a supplement of 3,000 euros per year for a period of three years,” says the union about the conditions offered by the company for layoffs . Regarding this proposal, CC OO has also expressed its “total rejection, both to the measure and to the economic conditions”.

The ERE of BBVA is limited to the business in Spain, to BBVA SA This means that the affected workforce will be some 23,300 employees, since it has excluded the group companies. The collective dismissal is based on “economic reasons for the continued decrease in benefits, and productive and organizational reasons derived from the digital transformation.”

The unions said that if the reasons are economic, they expected to see “also an effect on the salaries of the management team and its variables.” The unions consider the number of departures being considered high and will negotiate so that the impact is as low as possible.

The composition of the table, both for the consultation period and for the negotiation period, has been constituted with 13 members: 5 from CC OO, 3 from ACB (the Association of Banking Staff), 2 from CGT, 2 from UGT and 1 from SEC, a sectoral federation of the Sindicat D’Estalvi de Catalunya and the Union of Credit Employees. The minority will be able to attend, without vote and with a single spokesperson.

The bank chaired by Carlos Torres understands that to guarantee its competitiveness and future employment sustainability, it is “essential” to continue working even more decisively to reduce its cost structure. To support this decision, it is justified in the context of “profound transformation” that the sector is experiencing, marked by enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new and big tech players.