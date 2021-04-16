BBVA workers in Spain will not know the conditions and scope of the Employment Regulation File (ERE) that the bank plans at least until after the group’s general meeting of shareholders takes place next Tuesday in Bilbao. The entity’s management had summoned the unions this Friday to hold what was their first meeting to address the adjustment of the workforce. But the meeting has finally turned out to be “merely technical”, according to sources consulted by this newspaper.

The next meeting, in which the workers’ representatives already expect to have figures on the table, will be next week, but after Tuesday 20th. On that day, the ordinary meeting takes place in which the president of BBVA, Carlos Torres, will present his management balance of the entity after the first year of the crisis caused by the pandemic. As it is a telematic meeting with all shareholders, due to the coronavirus restrictions, the usual voices of a part of the workers represented at the event by the unions will not be as vehement as on other occasions.

At the meeting, the bank will submit for approval it will be “to be able to implement a potential relevant repurchase of shares, with the possibility of reducing up to 10% of the entity’s capital stock, equivalent to some 667 million shares.” In addition, it will put on the table the possibility that the first cash dividend charged to 2021 is a maximum amount of 35% of the group’s profit for the first semester, not including extraordinary items. That remuneration charged to 2021, which would be paid in October, will be subject to the lifting of regulatory restrictions by the ECB in September.

The call this Friday served to initiate a process of adjustment of its staff, which will affect both the central services and its commercial network. The entity has assured in a letter addressed to employees that its objective is to jointly explore formulas that allow minimizing the impact. They are known as ‘non-traumatic’ exits, as defined by executives in the sector to this type of work adjustment. In the letter, BBVA justifies its decision in the context of “profound transformation” for the sector, marked by enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new players digital.

The bank considers that to guarantee its competitiveness and the sustainability of employment in the future, it is “essential” to continue working even more decisively to reduce its cost structure. In this sense, he has assured that he intends to approach the process with an attitude of dialogue, with the commitment to follow criteria of objectivity and with the will to reach the best possible agreement for all.

Last January, the entity already recognized that it was preparing an extraordinary spending adjustment plan in Spain; a reality that will imply restructuring of the network and the workforce, although those responsible for the group have not clarified its size. Onur Genç has limited himself to pointing out that they do so because of “the changing needs of the business.” It will be presented this first semester. “We have committed to developing a plan but we are working on it,” said the CEO.

At the end of 2020, BBVA had a workforce of 29,330 employees in Spain (about 1,000 fewer than a year earlier due to agreed departures and retirements, mostly) and a network of 2,482 branches, about 150 fewer than at the end of 2019, within the process of ordinary adjustment carried out by the entity in recent years.

Cutbacks across the industry



This BBVA announcement came on the same day that another large bank, CaixaBank, began negotiations with the unions to also adjust its workforce. This cut is expected to affect between 7,000 and 8,000 employees of all the new group, once Bankia has been absorbed.

The management will specify to the labor representatives what their needs are, the details of the causes and the measures that it intends to carry out next Tuesday, April 20, within the framework of the restructuring process after the absorption of Bankia. In this way, the informal period prior to the negotiation of the process of collective dismissal and the substantial modification of working conditions has begun, which will potentially affect all work centers. The bank has also expressed its intention to maintain the conditions applicable to templates. In any case, at the meeting that took place this Tuesday, the first of them, only substantive aspects, mainly formal, have been dealt with and the meeting calendar has been set.

Banco Sabadell’s voluntary departure plan has also just ended, for which 1,817 employees have left the bank. In the UK, it plans to close an additional 164 branches of its TSB subsidiary in 2021, affecting 900 jobs.

Likewise, once the merger between Liberbank and Unicaja Banco becomes effective, both entities will foreseeably proceed to undertake a process of these characteristics, although they have already assured that they intend to carry it out “with rigor and seriousness”, in compliance with the regulations and with the greatest possible agreement between the parties. At the end of last year, Banco Santander and the union representation signed an ERE that entailed the amortization of 3,572 jobs, the relocation of 1,500 employees and the closure of 1,033 offices.

TEMASBBVA, Paro