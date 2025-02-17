BBVA has made a subordinate debt broadcast this Monday Tier 2 for 1 billion euros to 12 years. The demand has been almost 5 times higher, reaching 4.7 billion eurosBloomberg reported. The appetite of investors has allowed to reduce the issuance, which started from an initial price of 200 basic points on Midswap (reference interest rate) and which has finally closed with a differential of 165 points.

The placement banks have been Deutsche Bank, ING, Natixis, Société Générale and BBVA itself. This bonus has amortization option (Call) at 7 years, in February 2032. The issuance is part of the entity’s financing plan for 2025, and the objective is to optimize the capital structure

This is the second debt issuance that BBVA launches this year. In January 2025, The bank placed $ 1,000 million in a convertible contingent bonus (AT1).

In 2024, BBVA made six other bond placements: an emission of preferential senior debt in two sections, for a total of 1,750 million euros; a double preferential and non -preferred senior debt emission in dollars, with a volume of 1,000 million dollars each; one of subordinate debt Tier 2for 1,250 million euros; Another placement of preferred senior bonds for 1,250 million euros; a preferential senior green bonus of 1,000 million euros and, finally, a contingently convertible bonus (known as Coconut or at1) for 750 million euros

BBVA rises in the Madrid Stock Exchange 1.1% to half a session this Monday, which places it among the best values ​​of Ibex 35 in this starting start. The entity stands out even more if we look at its rise in what we have been, which already touches 29%. It is placed as the third most bullish in the Ibex, only surpassed by two other banks, Sabadell and Santander, which rise more than 32% and more than 30%, respectively.

The entity chaired by Carlos Torres, immersed in full OPA to Banco Sabadell, presented results on January 30: He got a net profit of 10,054 million euros in 2024, 25.4% more than the previous year, and exceeded the estimate of the market consensus collected by Bloomberg, which stood at 9,750 million. The bank also announced that it will allocate 5,027 million to give back the shareholders, which implies distributing 50% of the result. BBVA would charge twice as a dividend if you sell telephone and buy Sabadell.