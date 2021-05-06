View of the BBVA headquarters in Madrid last November. JUAN MEDINA / Reuters

BBVA began the formal consultation period this Thursday with the delivery of the technical report on which the collective dismissal is based. The entity has offered the unions a reduction of the ERE so that the layoffs would fall from the 3,798 that the entity initially raised to 3,448 affected. The reduction in the initial number of layoffs is 350 people, who would be “transferred to remote management positions.”

The bank’s proposal is as follows, according to age groups: those over 63 would receive compensation of 20 days per year worked, with a maximum of 12 months; from 58 years to 62 years, with a minimum seniority of 15 years, a temporary income of 65% of their salary until age 63, discounting the unemployment benefit. This group would also be paid a payment of the special agreement to Social Security up to 63 years. For those who are 56 and 57 years old, with a minimum of 15 years, a temporary income of 60% of their salary, discounting the unemployment benefit and a payment of the Social Security agreement, up to 61 years. For the rest of the workforce, 27 days are offered per year worked, up to a maximum of 18 monthly payments.

Comisiones Obreras (CC OO), the majority union, issued a note in which it highlighted the coincidence of presenting “these absurdly insufficient economic conditions of exit, days after knowing the millionaire remuneration of its directors – see, for example, Carlos Torres, president, 4.09 million, and Onur Genç, CEO, 3.43 million—, which seems to us audacity ”.

Regarding the age groups and the compensation percentages, CC OO demands “that the main route of exits be early retirement, with better conditions and with a greater and wider age group, based on a scenario of total voluntariness and without any traumatic measure for any group ”.

For all these reasons, on May 10, at 6:00 p.m., it has summoned the staff to demonstrate, together with the majority of the unions, its “indignation in front of the 15 main branches of the Bank, in Madrid, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria , Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Girona, Tarragona, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Bilbao, Oviedo, La Coruña, Lugo, Ourense, Vigo and Seville.