Demonstration against bank layoffs between Puerta del Sol and the Bank of Spain. EFE

After more than four hours of meeting, the starting signal has been given to the negotiation of the BBVA ERE which, according to analyst sources, could involve up to 3,000 people. However, the bank has not provided any clues about the scope, beyond the fact that it is limited to the business in Spain. This means that the affected workforce will be about 23,300 employees, since it has left out the group companies. The next meeting will be at the end of next week and continuity is expected on Tuesdays and Thursdays

As this newspaper of sources of the negotiation has been able, the collective dismissal is going to be based on “economic reasons due to continuous decrease in benefits, and productive and organizational reasons derived from the digital transformation”.

More information

They have not provided more information at the meeting. According to the Workers’ Commissions, the majority union in the entity, the process has legal support, but they do not agree on the motivations and have shown their “total disagreement with it. If the reasons are economic, we hope that this will also have an effect on the salaries of the management team and its variables ”, they added. The unions consider the figure to be considered high and will negotiate so that the impact is as low as possible.

More information

The composition of the table, both for the consultation period and for the negotiation period, has been constituted with 13 members: 5 from CC OO, 3 from ACB (the Association of Banking Staff), 2 from CGT, 2 from UGT and 1 from SEC, a sectoral federation of the Sindicat D’Estalvi de Catalunya and the Union of Credit Employees. The minority will be able to attend, without vote and with a single spokesperson.

The bank chaired by Carlos Torres understands that to guarantee its competitiveness and future employment sustainability, it is “essential” to continue working even more decisively to reduce its cost structure. To support this decision, it is justified in the context of “deep transformation” in the sector, marked by enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new and large technological actors.