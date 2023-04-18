BBVA México announced that it will adjust policies, procedures, products and services that allow its older clients to better interact with the bank and manage their finances, in order to encourage financial inclusion of the elderly and generate a personalized user experience.

According to data from the financial institution, of the 27 million customers that BBVA Mexico has, 4.5 million are older adults. For this reason, it announced its adherence to the basic principles to be observed in the care of people who are part of this segment, launched by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

According to the Condusef, financial institutions they must have hybrid care protocols that consider the vulnerabilities of older adultsand allow direct contact with this population to dispel doubts and concerns in a simple way.

Eduardo Osuna Osuna, vice president and general director of BBVA Mexico He stressed that joining the service protocol is a sign of the financial institution’s commitment to its clients and to the country.

“Many of the people in this age range are customers who have had a relationship with us for many years. That is why it is important that we understand your needs and adapt to them. In this sense, the signing of the agreement is a permanent commitment to continue evolving our processes and products. To offer a more inclusive and appropriate service experience, ”she explained,

For his part, Óscar Rosado, president of the Condusef recalled that the exponential growth in the use of new technological platforms has caused a profound digital gap of inequality for older adults with respect to the rest of the population, and very particularly, among users of financial services.

According to the agency, with this certification, BBVA México, Seguros BBVA México and BBVA Seguros Salud have adjusted their processes to provide adequate attention to the needs of people over 60 years of age.

How has BBVA improved care for the elderly?

It should be remembered that, in August 2021, the bank designed a program to improve the experience of the elderly in which it was proposed to align policies, procedures, products and services, according to the commission.

On the other hand, among the main points that are currently operating in the more than 1,700 branches of BBVA Mexico are the priority shiftimplemented in July 2022, which consists of the executive who receives the client granting preference for older people.

Also, created a remote care cell to authenticate customers who present low quality in their fingerprint when performing a PIN, credit or debit card replacement, reducing the Phishing and Identity Theft Scams.

This improvement represents a reduction of the 80% of authentication time with more than 31,000 cases attended. On the other hand, and in support of financial inclusion, BBVA Mexico is the bank that offers the highest age range in financing products, according to the bank.