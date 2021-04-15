Two tourists are photographed next to a park in the center of Palma, last Good Friday. ATIENZA / EFE

The reduction of growth forecasts for this year by the Government has brought its numbers closer to those of international organizations and analysis houses, but for BBVA they remain too optimistic. The financial institution’s research service expects the Spanish economy to advance 5.5% this year, one point less than what the Executive predicts. By 2022 they do coincide: both calculate that GDP will rebound 7%, becoming the year where the bulk of the recovery is concentrated.

More information

Three months after its last report on the situation in Spain, the second Spanish bank presented a new edition this Thursday. And, despite the time that has elapsed, its experts accept exactly the same numbers as in mid-January. The scenario has not been static, but BBVA considers that the bad and good news are offset: according to the data on spending with their credit and debit cards, they estimate the drop in consumption between 0.8 and 1, 5% in the first quarter, and an impact on growth due to the rise in the price of oil practically identical to that in the whole of 2021 and 2022. Both factors, together with the deterioration of health indicators, the departure of the United Kingdom from the EU, and the hit to the consumption of the storm Filomena will cause a fall in GDP in the first quarter of nine tenths. The INE will publish the official data on April 30.

Faced with this string of difficulties, measures such as the gigantic US stimulus plan and the provisional suspension of tariffs on Europe by Washington may represent around 1.2 percentage points of additional growth for Spain in this biennium due to their positive effect on world demand. The monetary policy of the central banks continues to support the activity, and the advances in the vaccination campaign are evident.

“The economy will go from less to more, registering high growth rates from the second quarter of the year, favored by an international environment with ambitious demand policies, especially in the United States, by the arrival of European funds, and by progress in the vaccine inoculation process in the country ”, summarizes the new report from Spain situation. That in crescendo It was already perceived in March, when spending with their cards pointed to an improvement in activity thanks to the decrease in infections and less restrictions in the services sector. And it will continue in the second quarter (+ 1.3%) and especially in the third (3.4%).

Although its calculations are still more pessimistic than those of the Government, which expects a 6.5% improvement in GDP this year, analysts at BBVA Research believe that, if there were any revision in its outlook, it would be upward. Basically because if new restrictions were not implemented, its analysts see a strong rebound in private consumption, an increase in investment in construction and an acceleration of exports.

The release of embalmed savings, key

The research service lists several factors that can help raise the cruising rate of the Spanish economy. In the first place, the release of that enormous savings impounded during 2020, which amounts to 60,000 million euros (40,000 million for precautionary reasons and 20,000 due to a deterioration in job prospects) can feed private consumption by 6.1% in 2021 and 6.8% in 2022. In addition, investment by individuals in housing, combined with the increase in public spending, will make investment grow by 9.2% this year and 15.2% the next. Finally, they predict that European funds will contribute one point to GDP in 2021 and three points in 2022 (the Government speaks of two points on average per year), and may strengthen the competitiveness of exporting companies, and vaccination will mark the future of the sector tourist.

Added to them is the aid package for SMEs and the self-employed designed by the Government, which includes 7,000 million euros in direct aid. “It is especially positive that they are finalists and sectorial, at the same time that the range of sectors benefited by the ERTE is broadened”, they conclude. Rafael Doménech, head of Economic Analysis at BBVA Research, recalls, however, that Spain has granted less direct aid than neighboring countries. “Although welcome, they are of an order of magnitude lower than that of countries like France, Italy and especially Germany.”

With the future tax reform gaining traction in the political debate, Doménech believes that a tax increase by the Government “should be the last resort” due to its negative effects on investment and productivity in an economy like Spain “that has weaknesses. structural on these fronts with respect to leading countries in the EU ”.