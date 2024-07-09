Bbva, discounted mortgages in Italy

Bbva, the large Spanish bank, has announced the launch of new mortgages in Italy. The institution, which entered the Italian market at the end of 2021 with a completely digital offering, now offers two mortgage options: a fixed rate of 2.99% and a variable rate based on Euribor plus 0.26%. The Corriere della Sera writes it.

The fixed rate of 2.99% can be further reduced to 2.89% if the applicant promptly submits all the documentation required to subscribe to the mortgage online. As reported by Corriere della Sera, Javier Lipuzcoa, Director of Digital Banking at Bbva in Italy, said: “The launch of mortgages confirms our long-term commitment to the Italian market. With this product we are preparing to complete our banking offer in Italy, we are still missing the credit cards that we plan to add by the end of the year”.

The mortgage offer will be available through the Bbva app and the Mutuionline portal, with financeable amounts of up to 1.25 million euros and durations between 10 and 30 years. The bank will finance up to 80% of the value for the first home and up to 70% for the second homeboth for new mortgages and for surrogations. Initially, the product will be available in Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont, with the intention of soon extending it to the whole of Italy. With this operation Bbva aims to gain further market share in Italywhere it has already exceeded 500 thousand customers, with the aim of reaching 650 thousand by the end of 2024 and a million in the next one to two years. “We are not yet profitable in Italy, but we are not far from reaching profit and the launch of mortgages could help us,” Lipuzcoa stressed. BBVA CEO Onur Genç predicted that breaking even for digital activities abroad will take between 5 and 7 yearsand the institute has been present in Italy for less than three years.

Now Bbva, strong in its positive experience in Italy, is preparing to extend its digital offering to Germany, with a launch plan scheduled for 2025. “We decided in May and aim to land in Germany with an offering similar to the Italian one but adapted to the specific needs of the German market”, Lipuzcoa anticipated.