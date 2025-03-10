BBVA will offer sale services and cryptoactive custody in Spain for individuals. The bank has received the corresponding permission to launch them from the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and prepares to start the service, aimed at private clients, with Bitcoin and Ether.

The entity already offered these benefits in Türkiye and Switzerland, and now it matters to Spain once the regulatory demands have been covered, becoming the first of the great banks that opens a benefit that also analyzes incorporating Santander and Caixabank.

To dispose of this benefit, the Bank has had to collect the authorization of the market agency as required by the Cryptactive Markets Regulations (MICA), regulations that regulate the issuance and provision of cryptoactive services in the European Union. Among the main objectives, the regulations promote greater protection of the investor that opts for these types of assets.

The bank explained that, once the favorable notification of the CNMC has been received, it prepares to launch a service, available for all its customers, through its ‘app’.

It will begin to roll it with a small number of users, but with the vocation to extend it in the coming months to all its private clients in Spain, “relying on the experience acquired in Switzerland and Turkey, where it provides this type of services since 2021 and 2023, respectively.”