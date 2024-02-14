Every day there are new updates on the Applications and when it comes to the apps of the banks Any new service is usually well received as it provides a certain guarantee of security, that is why today we bring news for those BBVA account holders.

Now in addition to being able to make transfers, check your balance and pay basic services such as CFE or water, BBVA has announced that you will now be able make At&t recharges and other telephone companies such as Movistar and Telcel. So we are also going to give you the step by step to make a recharge from your bank app.

Best of all, it is a free serviceso you no longer have to go to any store like Oxxo, where they charge you a commission for recharging, with the BBVA app You can do it quickly and easily.

How to recharge AT&T, Movistar or Telcel from the BBVA mobile application?

1. Login to the BBVA Application: To start, you need to have the BBVA mobile application installed on your device. Once installed, log in to your account by providing your access credentials.

BBVA: How to recharge At&t, Movistar or Telcel from the app? Photo: SPECIAL

2. Access to the Options Menu: Within the BBVA application, look for and select the “more” option, which is usually represented by three horizontal dots. This option will take you to an additional menu with various functions.

3. Recharges and More Section: Once in the additional options menu, locate and select the section called “Refills and More”. This section contains several options related to recharges for different services, including telephone balance recharges.

4. Recharge Configuration: Within the Recharges and More section, choose the type of recharge you want to make, in this case, the AT&T telephone credit recharge. Indicate the amount of the recharge you want to make and provide the phone number associated with the AT&T account you want to recharge.

5. Payment Method Selection: Next, choose the payment method you prefer to use to complete the transaction. You can choose to use funds available in your BBVA account or other payment methods available on the platform.

Are you a BBVA account holder and your cell phone is At&t? Get to know this FREE SERVICE. Photo: PEXELS

6. Transaction Confirmation: Before finalizing the transaction, carefully review the recharge information, including the amount, phone number, and selected payment method. Once the information is confirmed, proceed to confirm the transaction to complete the AT&T balance recharge from the BBVA mobile application.

This process provides a convenient and efficient way to top up phone balance from AT&T directly from the BBVA mobile application, without having to physically visit a store or use other recharge methods.