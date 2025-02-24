The European Union, the ECB, the different Member States and the companies themselves coincide in the enormous need for financing that the green transition and sustainability have. In this, banks will play a fundamental role and, in this case, BBVA wants to ensure his share of the cake. The entity led by Carlos Torres A new sustainable business channeling objective of 700,000 million euros between 2025 and 2029 has just been set.

«It is more than duplicating the previous one of 300,000 million euros of the 2018-2025 period, which already reached in December 2024, a year earlier than expected. This new objective, more ambitious, also raises for a shorter period (five years against eight), ”says the bank in a statement.

BBVA has been making strength for years by financing the green transition and the sustainability of companies. It has been placed as a relevant actor in this segment that is called to generate an important part of the business since the progress of companies is towards the sustainable business. Such is the Bank’s commitment that, for example, in Covid decided to leave practically USA With regard to retail business and now not to enhance the green business in that country, one of its great bets.

«In BBVA we continue to consider sustainability as a strategic priority, an important differential growth engine. We believe that the business opportunity in this second part of the decade will be promoted by a strong investment in infrastructure and the advanced maturity level of some of the new clean technologies, which will allow them to make them profitable, ”said the global director of sustainability and BBVA Corporate and Investment Banking, Javier Rodríguez Soler.









The entity points out that “it is essential to accompany customers financing their investments and advising them in this transition process, which will be accompanied by a strong component of innovation and knowledge of new technologies. The sustainable business channeling in BBVA includes aspects related to climate change and natural capital -which includes activities related to water, agriculture and circular economy -as well as the promotion and financing of social initiatives that include: social, educational, educational infrastructures health, etc; support for entrepreneurs and young companies; and the financial inclusion of the most disadvantaged groups ».

The great strategic bet of Banco Data 2019, when BBVA defined sustainability as a key point in its strategy. The objective was, and it is, “helping customers in the transition to a sustainable future, with focus on climate change and inclusive social development.” Even this topic is expected to play a predominant role in the new Strategic plan that the bank is preparing. «We are going to put special focus on growing in companies. We see a great opportunity there. Sustainability will continue to be one of the priorities for the growth opportunity when accompanying our clients in their decarbonization, ”said President Carlos Torres in a recent interview published on the group’s website.

However, a year earlier, in 2018, the entity had announced that it would channel 100,000 million euros in sustainable business in the 2018-2025 period. A figure increased twice until reaching 300,000 million. «From January 2018 until December 2024, BBVA has channeled a total of 304,000 million euros in sustainable businessreaching a year earlier than expected said objective. 78% of the amount corresponded to channeling related to mitigation and adaptation to climate change and the preservation of natural capital, and 22% with inclusive growth. By business lines, it comes mostly from the corporate and investment banking area (investment banking and corporate operations for large customers) with 59%; followed by companies with 27%; and retail customers with 14%», collects the group.