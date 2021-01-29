The BBVA group closed 2020 with a profit of 1,305 million euros, which represents a decrease of 62.9% compared to a year earlier, after extraordinary derivatives of the negative adjustment of 2,084 million euros for the goodwill of the United States, made in the first quarter of 2020, and the net capital gains of € 304 million from the sale of the non-life insurance business in Spain to Allianz, recorded in the fourth quarter.

The entity also provides for a return to the dividend and a 10% share buyback, as reported by the entity this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Thus, with a charge to 2020, the bank will pay 5.9 euro cents per share and, with respect to fiscal year 2021, it expects to resume its dividend policy of 35% -40% of payout, entirely in cash, through two distributions ( expected in October and April and subject to appropriate approvals).

Additionally, it has the objective of repurchasing around 10% of the Group’s shares, after the closing of the sale of the subsidiary in the United States. All this always subject to market conditions and the necessary approvals.

As indicated by the entity, the sale of the subsidiary in the United States will provide some 8,500 million euros of capital, which the entity will use to grow profitably in its markets and increase shareholder remuneration.

“In 2020, we have achieved excellent results in a particularly complex year. In addition, we have announced a historic transaction for BBVA: the sale of our subsidiary in the United States. An operation that places us in a position of unmatched strength in the sector and allows us to increase our shareholders’ compensation. At BBVA, we face 2021 with the same commitment to clients and society that we had in 2020 and, thanks to our great strength, we will continue to support them throughout the pandemic and also in the recovery phase, ”said the BBVA Chairman. Carlos Torres Vila.

BBVA’s attributable profit amounted to 3,084 million euros in 2020 without taking into account the singular, 27.2% less compared to the previous year due to the effort to anticipate write-offs and provisions due to the pandemic in the first part of the year.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the profit without extraordinary items was 1,015 million euros (+ 4.9% year-on-year). Including capital gains from the Allianz operation, it amounted to 1,320 million euros, the highest quarterly result in the last two years.

At the top of the income statement, according to the group, the “strength” of the net interest income stands out, which grew by 3.6% in 2020, to 16,801 million euros, while recurring income – margin of interest plus commissions-, grew 2.7% in the year.

The result of financial operations (ROF) in the year registered a year-on-year variation of + 37.6%, to 1,692 million euros, mainly thanks to the gains from exchange rate hedges, registered in the Corporate Center, and the increase in the results generated during the year by the business areas.

Likewise, the entity has highlighted that the good performance of the income raised the gross margin to 22,974 million euros in 2020, 4.5% more, while the net margin amounted to 12,219 million euros in 2020, 11.7 % more year-on-year, thanks to the strength of recurring income and cost containment.

In 2020, the tangible book value per share plus dividends closed the year at 6.21 euros, its highest level in the year. Likewise, BBVA has highlighted that it is at the head of European banking in terms of profitability, with the ROE and the ROTE at 6.9% and 7.8% respectively in the year (when the average ROTE of the competitors is 4.5%), excluding singular.

The fully-loaded CET1 capital ratio as of December 31 was 11.73%, 21 basis points above the September 2020 level. BBVA has decided to raise its capital objective and place it in a range between 11.5% and 12%. The agreement to sell the BBVA subsidiary in the United States places the proforma ‘fully-loaded’ CET1 ratio at 14.58% at the end of December.

Following the anticipation of provisions made in the first half as a consequence of the pandemic, the cost of risk continued to improve throughout the year. In the accumulated of the year, it stood at 1.51% (the lowest part of the range expected by the bank, between 1.50% and 1.60%), compared to the peak of 2.57% reached in March. NPL and coverage ratios closed the year at 4.0% and 81%, respectively.

In terms of balance sheet and activity, the gross amount of loans and advances to customers was 3.5% above the end of the previous year, up to 378,139 million euros. Customer funds closed December 2020, 11.9% above the December 2019 balances, up to 512,097 million euros.

In Spain, after write-offs and provisions, attributable profit for the year fell by 56.3%, to 606 million euros. The cost of risk improved during the year, after a first semester affected by the pandemic, ending at 0.67%, while the default rate fell to 4.27%, compared to 4.44% at the close of 2019.