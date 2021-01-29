Carlos Torres, president of BBVA, in January. KIKE TO

BBVA obtained a net profit of 1,305 million euros in 2020, 62.9% less than a year earlier, due to provisions to face the coronavirus crisis and the deterioration of the value of its subsidiary in the United States, sold in November last, which has meant a charge of 2,084 million. The accounts benefit from the sale of insurance to Allianz, which resulted in capital gains of 300 million.

According to the note sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), in the fourth quarter the profit was 1,329 million euros, the highest quarterly result of the last two years, which allows it to leave behind the losses it had maintained the bank until September. The market received these figures well: the stock started the session higher than 2%, but then turned around and began to fall.

All margins in the income statement show decreases. Mexico contributes 45% of the profit; Spain, 15%; Turkey, 14%, and the United States together with South America, 11% each of these divisions.

The entity chaired by Carlos Torres explains that the sale of the subsidiary in the United States will contribute “about 8,500 million euros of capital”, which will be used “to grow profitably” in its markets. BBVA broke up its negotiations to acquire Banco Sabadell last November after not reaching an agreement on the price of the transaction.

Dividend and share buyback

The Basque bank will also use the subsidiary’s money to increase the dividend, says the bank, which expects to distribute 5.9 euro cents per share out of 2020. This amount, advanced by EL PAÍS, is the one authorized by the Bank Central European (ECB) because it represents 15% of the combined profit of 2019-2020 or 0.20 points of the CET 1 capital ratio (the highest quality). Of both amounts, banks must choose the lower.

BBVA explains that it expects to recover this year its policy of allocating between 35% and 40% of its earnings to these payments “entirely in cash” and through two payments, foreseeably in October and April, when the ECB revokes its last instruction on dividends and “there is no additional restriction or limitation,” as detailed.

Additionally, in order to recover the declining price, the entity points out that “it has the objective of repurchasing around 10% of the Group’s shares, after the closing of the sale of the subsidiary in the United States. All this always subject to market conditions and the necessary approvals ”. The entity specifies that this operation will foreseeably be done “in mid-2021”.

The delinquency rate has risen from 3.8% in 2019 to 4% last year, with an increase in the coverage of bad debts, which has gone from 77% to 81%. The return on equity (ROE), without taking into account the gains from insurance and the sale of Chile and the losses on goodwill in the United States, has fallen from 9.9% in 2019 to 6.9% in 2020 .

During 2020, BBVA helped three million clients affected by the pandemic with about 63,000 million euros between credit lines with public endorsement and moratoriums.

Regarding the solvency of the group, measured by the highest quality capital ratio, CET 1 fully loaded, stood at 11.73%, which places it in the lower part of the ranking European. In any case, this ratio does not include the positive impact of the sale of BBVA in the United States or the effect of the recent sale of BBVA Paraguay.

53% drop in profit in Spain

BBVA obtained a net profit of 606 million in Spain in 2020, 56.3% lower than what was achieved in 2019 due to the provisions made to face the impact of the coronavirus. Non-performing loans have remained stable at 4.3%, with a 12.9% rise in deposits, while investment funds and pensions have fallen 5.1%.

Credit grew by 0.8% in 2020, as the 4.2% reduction registered by mortgage loans and institutions was offset by an 11.2% growth in the retail business of the retail business (+ 11.2%) , SMEs and corporate and investment banking. These lines of business benefited from ICO guarantees.

Regarding the engine of the group, Mexico, the profit fell by 35% to 1,759 million, with all the margins of the income statement down. NPLs rose from 2.4% to 3.3% while loans fell 1%.

In Turkey, the result was more positive: it obtained 563 million, 11.4% more, after a strong cut in expenses and lower provisions. Without the depreciation of the Turkish lira, profit would have risen 41%. Loans increased 26% in local currency and deposits 30%. NPLs fell slightly to 6.6%, despite the 18% increase in doubtful risks in lira.

The United States, the division that is about to be sold, contributed 429 million to the group, 27% less. Deposits rose 13% and loans remained flat, both variables measured in dollars. NPLs rose from 1.1% in 2019 to 2.1%.

In South America, mainly Argentina, Colombia and Peru, BBVA earned 446 million, 38% less, in part due to the depreciation of local currencies against the euro and by 11% more in provisions due to the economic crisis. Colombia was the most profitable unit with 165 million, compared to 110 million in Peru and 89 million in Argentina. Between Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay (in the process of sale), Uruguay and Venezuela, BBVA obtained 82 million. All margins on this unit’s account are falling sharply.