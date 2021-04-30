The chairman of BBVA, Carlos Torres, at the 2021 ordinary general meeting BBVA 04/20/2021 BBVA / Europa Press

The BBVA Group achieved a profit of 1,210 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, “a figure in the vicinity of the quarterly results prior to the pandemic,” according to the entity. In the first quarter of 2020, BBVA lost € 1,792 million after accounting for a deterioration in goodwill (the difference between the book value and the market value) in the United States and making extraordinary provisions due to the pandemic.

This quarter’s result has been boosted by the positive evolution of recurring income and, above all, by lower write-offs and provisions, which fell 57%. However, the income statement of the bank chaired by Carlos Torres already reflects the sale to PNC Financial of its subsidiary in the United States for 9,700 million, which alters its comparative figures. Thus, the attributable profit of the group generated during the first three months of 2021, excluding the results generated by the businesses in the United States, stood at 1,033 million euros, with a year-on-year growth of 139.4%. The reason for this increase is that that subsidiary sold demanded write-offs for 2,084 million in 2020.

The bank’s note says that “despite the complexity of the environment and constant exchange rates, the good behavior of commissions, the evolution of the result of financial operations (ROF) and the lower provisions stand out.” The fall in the currencies with which the entity operates against the euro has hurt the results. With these benefits, BBVA has generated 15 basis points of capital in the quarter.

The bank, which is immersed in an ERE for the unit in Spain of 3,450 workers, affirms that the pandemic “has affected and is expected to continue to adversely affect the world economy, pushing many countries in which the group operates into recession. economical. This recession is expected to be followed by high but uneven activity growth across sectors and geographic areas in 2021. ″

In Spain it earned 381 million, compared to the losses of 130 million in March 2020. It represents 30.6% of the group’s profit. It has a NPL ratio similar to that of 2020, standing at 4.4%. Loans fell 1.2% due to the drop in mortgages by 0.5% and lower operations in companies. Deposits fell 3% and mutual fund balances rose 2.8%.

The most relevant country is Mexico, as is traditional, with a result of 493 million, which represents 40% of total benefits, followed by Turkey with 191 million, (15.3% of the total), South America with 104 million (8.3%), and the rest of businesses with 75 million (6.1%).