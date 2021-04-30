BBVA’s result for the first quarter of this year has meant a return to the profits that the bank generated before the pandemic hit, in March of last year. The group It has earned 1,210 million euros between January and March, compared to the 1,792 million it obtained in the same period last year, when it already had to make important provisions to face the crisis. The result of this first quarter has been possible thanks to the favorable evolution of recurring income, supported by the line of commissions, and to the significantly lower allowances for impairment of financial assets and provisions compared to a year ago.

The bank’s results come in the middle of negotiations with the unions to apply a Employment Regulation File (ERE) for 3,800 workers in Spain, although the last proposal yesterday reduced that impact by 350 employees. The group recalls in its quarterly results report one of the causes that led it to make this job adjustment: activity through the offices in Spain has been cut in half in this first trimester. For its part, digital operations have doubled in two years throughout the corporation.

The CEO of the firm, Onur Genç, has indicated that BBVA has obtained “positive results in an environment that continues to be very challenging. Furthermore, we are one of the strongest and best capitalized banks in Europe. ‘ The executive recalls that “the sale of our subsidiary in the United States gives us a great strategic option to create value.”

Till March, Net interest income reached 3,451 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, 2.3% less than in the same period of the previous year, due to the unfavorable interest rate environment. On the other hand, net commissions showed strength in the period in the main business areas, with a year-on-year growth of 10%, to 1,133 million euros. Thanks to this momentum, recurring income (net interest income plus fees) grew by 0.5% year-on-year. Also noteworthy is the performance of the result of financial operations (ROF), with a year-on-year growth of 16.1%, to 581 million euros.

The operating expenses increased by 1.8% between January and March compared to the same period in 2020, up to 2,304 million euros; a growth that is significantly below the average inflation of the countries where BBVA is present (4.7%). The efficiency ratio was 45%.

As for the games of credit write-offs, and provisions and other results, at the end of March 2021 were significantly below the levels of the same period of the previous year (-52.4% and -47.3% year-on-year, respectively), when the bank made the greatest effort in endowments to face the impact of the pandemic.

BBVA plans to use this excess capital to grow profitably and be more efficient in its main markets, as well as to increase the remuneration to its shareholders. BBVA’s intention is to resume its dividend policy in 2021 consisting of a ‘pay out’, entirely in cash, of 35-40% of profit, once the restrictions of the European Central Bank are lifted. Likewise, BBVA shareholders have endorsed the possibility of redeeming up to 10% of the entity’s capital stock, equivalent to 667 million shares, in order to implement a relevant share buyback.

In relation to risk indicators, the default rate and the coverage rate remained practically stable compared to December and closed the quarter at 4.3% and 81%, respectively. The cost of risk maintained the downward trend and stood at 1.17% in the quarter -excluding the part of the US business sold- compared to 2.54% a year earlier and 1.55% accumulated in fiscal year 2020.

In terms of balance sheet and activity, the gross amount of loans and advances to customers remained practically stable compared to the end of 2020, and stood at 322,866 million as of March 31, 2021. Customer funds decreased by 1.7 %, to 437,979 million, due to the drop in customer deposits (-3.4%), although off-balance-sheet resources, mainly investment and pension funds, increased by 3.9% in the same period. These figures do not include those corresponding to the subsidiary and the rest of the Group’s companies in the United States included in the sale agreement signed with PNC.