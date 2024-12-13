BBVA denies that Pedro Sánchez’s brother has 1.4 million in shares

BBVA has confirmed to the chief judge of the Investigative Court number 3 of Badajoz, Beatriz Biedma, that Pedro Sánchez’s brother, David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, had a total of 71,411.16 euros in shares in this entity, to date. June 30, 2023.

This is stated by BBVA in a report that it has sent to this court, at the request of the chief judge, to clarify the amount of the shares that David Sánchez owned in this entity.

Specifically, according to this report, to which Europa Press has had access, it is stated that the brother of the President of the Government had, as of June 30, 2023, 25,216.75 euros in BBVA shares; 14,461.90 euros in Redeia Corporación; 12,452.32 euros in Telefónica; 12,042 euros in Enagás, and 7,238.19 in Repsol.

It should be remembered that the judge investigating the case of Pedro Sánchez’s brother for alleged crimes against the public administration and the Treasury, requested this information from the BBVA entity, after the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard indicated in its report that “no evidence has been found” that David Sánchez had 1.4 million euros in shares, as had been published.

In this report prepared by agents of the UCO, it was stated that in the asset declarations that David Sánchez has been presenting to the Badajoz Provincial Council, it is stated that from November 2017 to June 2023 it has not been found that he declares that he owns “a number of BBVA shares that reach the aforementioned value”, and highlights that the Tax Agency report “shows the same conclusion”.

It should be noted that the judge has called to declare the brother of the President of the Government under investigation on January 9.