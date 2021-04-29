The negotiation of the ERE (Employment Regulation File) proposed by BBVA for its workforce in Spain begins to move the initial figures that the entity had put on the table to apply what will be the largest labor adjustment in its history. In the meeting held this Thursday with the unions, the entity has agreed to reduce the number of affected workers by 350, from the initial 3,800 to just over 3,450 employees, according to sources in the negotiation.

In principle, BBVA wanted an ERE that would affect 13% of the 23,000 employees of the entity in Spain (network of branches and central services), although it would not be carried out on another 6,000 employees of divisions related to insurance or investments. Specifically, it would affect 3,000 people in the branch network (21% of the total), and some 800 remaining from central services (9% of the total), figures that will now be modified with the new proposal.

At the bank, they consider that this reduction of 350 workers joins another of the measures announced by the group, the plan announced to relocate 100% of those affected by the dismissals from BBVA who would like to continue working in companies outside the group.

In addition, the bank has asked the unions to make adjustments regarding the conditions of geographical mobility, so that workers can move from town up to 150 kilometers without additional compensation for this contingency. Yes, trips from that distance would be paid with a supplement of 3,000 euros per year for a period of three years.

The intention of the entity is to close half a thousand offices (of the almost 2,500 branches it has in Spain), which represents one in five. Of all of them, more than 200 are in the autonomous community of Catalonia; another hundred in Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha; 76 in Andalusia, Extremadura, Ceuta and Melilla; 59 in Galicia, Asturias and Castilla y León; 41 in the Basque Country, Cantabria, Navarra, La Rioja and Aragon; 35 in Valencia, the Balearic Islands and Murcia; and the remaining 14 in the Canary Islands.

From the CC OO union, they consider the new proposed measures “insufficient” and advocate reducing the impact of the ERE with layoffs and voluntary departures from January 1; the planned departures from January of this year to December 2022; or act on the positions filled with temporary and temporary employment agencies. From there, they propose a voluntary process with early retirement.