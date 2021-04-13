The massive layoffs are again bringing thousands of employees in the banking sector after the year of the pandemic, after a decade of continuous departures caused by the closure of offices throughout Spain. BBVA has just summoned the unions to start this coming Friday, April 16, an adjustment process in the form of collective dismissal (ERE) of its staff, which will affect both the central services and its commercial network.

The entity has assured in a letter addressed to employees that its objective is to jointly explore formulas that allow minimize the impact. They are known as ‘non-traumatic’ exits, as defined by executives in the sector to this type of work adjustment. In the letter, BBVA justifies its decision in the context of “profound transformation” for the sector, marked by enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new players digital.

The bank considers that in order to guarantee its competitiveness and future employment sustainability, it is “essential” to continue working even more decisively on reduce your cost structure. In this sense, he has assured that he intends to approach the process with an attitude of dialogue, with the commitment to follow criteria of objectivity and with the will to reach the best possible agreement for all.

Last January, the entity already recognized that it was preparing an extraordinary spending adjustment plan in Spain; a reality that will imply restructuring of the network and the workforce, although those responsible for the group have not clarified its size. Onur Genç has limited himself to pointing out that they do so because of “the changing needs of the business.” It will be presented this first semester. “We have committed to developing a plan but we are working on it,” said the CEO.

At the end of 2020, BBVA had a workforce of 29,330 employees in Spain (about 1,000 less than a year earlier due to agreed departures and retirements, mostly) and a network of 2,482 offices, about 150 less than at the end of 2019, within the ordinary adjustment process carried out by the entity in recent years.

This BBVA announcement comes on the same day that another large bank, CaixaBank, has started negotiations with the unions to also adjust its workforce. This cut is expected to affect between 7,000 and 8,000 employees of all the new group, once Bankia has been absorbed.

The management will specify to the labor representatives what their needs are, the details of the causes and the measures that it intends to carry out next Tuesday, April 20, within the framework of the restructuring process after the absorption of Bankia. In this way, the informal period prior to the negotiation of the process of collective dismissal and the substantial modification of working conditions has begun, which will potentially affect all work centers. The bank has also expressed its intention to maintain the conditions applicable to templates. In any case, at the meeting that took place this Tuesday, the first of them, only substantive aspects, mainly formal, have been dealt with and the meeting calendar has been set.

The plan for voluntary departures from Sabadell Bank, for which 1,817 employees have left the bank. In the UK, it plans to close an additional 164 branches of its TSB subsidiary in 2021, affecting 900 jobs.

Likewise, once the merger between Liberbank and Unicaja BancoBoth entities will foreseeably proceed to undertake a process of these characteristics, although they have already assured that they intend to carry it out “with rigor and seriousness”, in compliance with the regulations and with the greatest possible agreement between the parties. At the end of last year, Banco Santander and the union representation signed an ERE that entailed the amortization of 3,572 jobs, the relocation of 1,500 employees and the closure of 1,033 offices.