Protests against the BBVA ERE on June 2 in Madrid.

One of the two great labor battles in the financial world is close to being resolved. BBVA yesterday improved the economic conditions it poses to reduce its workforce in Spain, one day after lowering the number of layoffs to 2,935 workers, and now offers early retirements from the age of 53, according to CC OO and UGT. The other fight is in CaixaBank, where the unions have called work stoppages next Monday because the positions are still far apart.

In addition to improving early retirements, BBVA accepted CC OO’s proposal that has put 210 on the table “incentivized leave of absence with conditions similar to those currently offered by the bank,” says the union. Dismissals are still 2,935, but in practice those 210 leaves of absence will become BBVA exits and will reduce the real number of people affected to 2,725 people.

The latest advances, which come just after the strike seconded this Wednesday by the workers, mean that the agreement can be closed on Tuesday because it does not seem justifiable to break the negotiations after reaching these achievements.

“There are issues to assess”

However, CC OO advises that “there are issues to assess and agree on.” One of the main novelties of the improvement of conditions is that BBVA now offers workers between 53 and 54 years old, with ten years of seniority, an income of 55% of salary and a special Social Security agreement up to 63 years with an annual revaluation of 3%, and discount of the unemployment benefit and subsidy. Those who are between 55 and 62 years old will be paid 72% of their salary, compared to 70% offered so far and a Social Security agreement up to 63 years. Those who exceed this age, 20 days per year with a limit of 12 months with a revaluation of 3%, no longer 1%, as well as the discount of the unemployment benefit and subsidy.

For their part, those aged 63 or over would continue to receive compensation of 20 days per year worked with a maximum of 12 months, reports Efe.

In the case of workers between the ages of 50 and 52 who take advantage of the redundancy plan, the compensation would be set at 65% of their annual salary level, multiplied by five, and not by four as before, but also with a maximum of 250,000 euros. To this is added the special agreement of the Social Security up to 61 years in temporary income of an annual fixed of 15,500 euros; a premium of 2,000 euros for each three-year seniority; a premium of 15,000 euros for difficult relocation and a voluntary premium of another 15,000 euros, which rises to 20,000 if the worker has been older than 15 years.

Those under 50 years of age, a maximum of 24 monthly payments

For the rest, that is, those under 50 years of age and people with less than 10 years of service, the compensation offered by BBVA goes from 33 to 38 days per year, with a ceiling of 24 monthly payments, no longer 20; a premium of 2,000 euros for every three years in the company, and another, voluntary, of between 5,000 and 20,000 euros.

When the agreement is reached, the voluntary membership period will be opened, with the idea that until the end of June the workers of the central services and corporate centers will sign up, while the staff of the branch network would have until July 12 to join.