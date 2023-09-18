If you want to always have a ‘fat’ bank account, or at least not deflate it with unrecognized charges, it is important that you pay close attention to the warning that BBVA and Santander banks issued to their clients.

The announcement that Santander and BBVA did to their users is related to a type of fraud called phishing, a term that refers to a type of internet scam that mainly seeks to steal data.

The aforementioned banking entities clarified that One of the main reasons for cyber attack campaigns is to download a file to infect the electronic device with malware that gives them access to it.

Taking care of these fraud models is of vital importance considering that according to Condusef, from 2020 to 2022, 391,182 disputes were carried out due to alleged phishing that would be related to the increase in online sales.

How not to fall for phishing

The first thing you should take into account if you want To avoid falling into fraud of this type is to pay close attention to all emails that come or appear to come from banking institutions such as BBVA, Santander and any other.

The scammers They use fake emails with subjects such as ‘payment notice’, ‘invoices’, among others, to infect your cell phone or computer with malware just by clicking on the link they send you.

In addition, you must also avoid do not respond to private information on your account such as passwords, account number, card expiration number, token or super token, among others. To summarize this point, do not provide personal information.

More tips on banking phishing

Protecting yourself from banking phishing is essential to Prevent scammers from gaining access to your financial accounts and personal data. Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself:

Check the authenticity of emails and messages: Before clicking on links or providing information, make sure the emails or messages you receive from your bank are legitimate. Scammers often use fake email addresses or deceptive sender names.

◉ Don’t click on suspicious links: Avoid clicking on links you receive in emails or text messages, especially if you are unsure of their origin. Instead, open a new browser window and type the bank’s web address manually or use a previously saved bookmark.

◉ Don’t provide sensitive information: Legitimate banks will never ask you to provide sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers, or social security numbers via email or text messages. If you receive a request of this type, be suspicious.

◉ Use two-factor authentication (2FA): Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible on your bank accounts. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your mobile phone, in addition to your password.

◉ Keep software up to date: Make sure your operating system, web browser, and security software are up to date with the latest versions and security patches.

◉ Use a secure Wi-Fi network: Avoid banking on public or unsecured Wi-Fi networks. Whenever possible, use a virtual private network (VPN) connection to encrypt your internet traffic and protect your data.

◉ Educate your loved ones: Share information about the risks of banking phishing with your family and friends. Often, people who are older and less familiar with technology are targeted by these attacks.

◉ Use reliable security software: Install a reliable antivirus and anti-malware program on your devices to help detect and block potential online threats.

◉ Monitor your bank accounts: Regularly review your bank statements for any suspicious activity or unauthorized transactions. The sooner you spot a problem, the quicker you can take action to resolve it.

◉ Report any suspicious activity: If you believe you have been the victim of a bank phishing attempt or if you have provided sensitive information in error, contact your bank immediately and follow their instructions to protect your accounts.

Types of phishing

Email phishing: Attackers send spoofed emails that appear to come from a legitimate source, such as a bank, social network, or technology company.

These emails often contain malicious links that direct victims to fraudulent websites where they are asked to enter sensitive information.

◉ Voice phishing (vishing): In this case, attackers use automated phone calls or prerecorded voice messages to trick people into divulging personal or financial information.

◉ Text message phishing (smishing): Attackers send fraudulent text messages that appear legitimate and request that the victim click on links or share personal information.

◉ Phishing on social networks: Attackers create fake profiles on social networks or dating sites to gain the trust of victims and then request personal or financial information.

◉ Spear phishing: This form of phishing targets specific individuals or companies and often involves prior research by attackers to make emails or messages more convincing.