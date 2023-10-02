Let’s have fun, let’s get to know each other better? BBS files for bankruptcy again!

BBS is an old-timer of all rim brands. The brand was founded in 1970 and was initially involved in motorsport. Later they also started making rims for passenger cars, both ex-factory and aftermarket.

Some people – including people on the Autoblog editorial staff – have a built-in itch that can only be tickled by installing a set of BBS wheels on their car.

BBS is known for legendary and iconic wheels such as the Super RS ​​and LM. But they do a lot more than that. They are also a bit like the Spyker of the rim world.

Stunning technology, but they are constantly going bankrupt. And then make a fresh start again. BBS has just filed for bankruptcy for the fourth time in its existence.

Why is BBS filing for bankruptcy?

Of course there is again a legitimate reason. BBS is faced with high energy costs. In addition, people are less likely to choose an expensive set of wheels for their Sacred Cow.

It certainly comes as a surprise that they have gone bankrupt again. KW Automotive took over in 2021. You know this store for its coilovers. In that respect, the two brands are very complementary.

The big problem is that they’ve just been too lazy. BBS has been carrying the same rim models for years. While some brands have 50 to 100 different models, BBS in Europe has less than 10 and the latest model additions are also a few years old. The TL-X is an exception, but only for pick-ups and the RT-U (a kind of E88 for the street) has only been unveiled, but is not available.

All KW Automotive has done is renew the website, add a few colors for the CI-R rim and increase the prices considerably. That’s it.

Less OEM, more aftermarket

At the same time, BBS started to focus less on the OEM market. That is a very difficult one. When the market is going well, a supplier like BBS flourishes enormously. The problem is that you can also suffer enormous financial damage if demand suddenly drops, as was the case with Covid-19. That was the last time BBS went bankrupt.

By the way, this is now BBS in Europe. BBS Japan (which builds the Super RS ​​and LM) is a separate company and unrelated to this issue. So saving up for those wheels is always worthwhile. It is not known whether a restart will be made. But it would fit with the Spyker analogy.

Through: Automotive Online.

Thanks to Koos for the tip!

This article BBS files for bankruptcy AGAIN appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BBS #files #bankruptcy