Two people had to be taken to hospital with extensive burns after they decided to try a light their BBQ using alcohol.

This occurred last night in a house on Miguel Esteban Street in the Puerto de la Torre area of ​​the city of Malaga around 22: 00h, which was when the emergency number, 112, received the alert.

The flash fire not only seriously scorched the duo but also damaged the house. It isn’t clear whether it was surgical alcohol or of the beverage kind (sacrilege if it were).

The fire service, Local Police, National Police and an ambulance were despatched to the house, the latter to rush a 43-year-old victim to the regional hospital.

The second victim, whose burn injuries were not so severe, was driven to the nearest medical center to be treated.

Editorial comment: as a rough guess, plenty of alcohol had been consumed previous to this moment of inspiration when somebody thought of throwing a highly combustible liquid onto a naked flame. The result of course was that a different kind of meat was processed by the BBQ …

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Costa del Sol, Malaga, Andalucia)