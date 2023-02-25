Several Turkish journalists who have been covering the earthquakes in Turkey since the beginning of this month have been questioned by the police, the BBC reports. The British broadcaster spoke to a freelancer, Mir Ali Koçer, who had to come to the police station because of the possible violation of a new disinformation law. The Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) tells the BBC that it knows at least three other journalists who are being prosecuted for reporting from the disaster area.

