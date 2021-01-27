A AstraZeneca production facility, located in Wrexham (Wales), has had to be evacuated after a suspicious package, according to the chain BBC. As a consequence, AstraZeneca vaccine production at this plant is temporarily suspended until new order.

The unit of explosive ordnance disposal of the police from the north of the country has traveled to the place, while from the production company, Wockhardt, indicates that “with the advice of experts, we have partially evacuated the place”. The agents have deployed a perimeter cordon while they carry out the necessary actions.

Statement from the producer

Through its social networks, the company has spread a message explaining what happened in the last hours. “Wockhardt UK at Wrexham received a suspicious package this morning. The relevant authorities have responded and, with expert advice, we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of the utmost importance“.

Meanwhile, the company intends to “move forward with the previously approved production schedule “. This plant, located in an industrial estate in Wrexham, has capacity to produce 300 million doses of the vaccine per year.

Witnesses to the explosion

As reported by the BBC, the Director of CMS Wrexham Ltd, a company located near the AstraZeneca plant, heard a “big bang” about 11:35 GMT (one more hour in Spain).

“We are next to Wockhardt. Three of us were talking and then we heard an explosion or a bang,” John Roberts told the British network. “I went outside and couldn’t see anything. I looked across and there were two guys on the roof. The next thing I saw, the police had blocked the road and were looking in the bushes, “Roberts continues.

Roberts’ son Mark was also present at the time. “The police just closed the road and we heard that there is a bomb disposal unit. They have been here for about an hour, we are on fire“At the same time, he wonders if the Boris Johnson’s visit to the factory in December “raised the profile as this is where they make the Oxford vaccine”.