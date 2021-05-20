“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit tight.” The statements made by Princess Diana in the 1995 BBC interview about the infidelity of her husband Prince Charles are among the most famous sentences in British television history. But the conversation that the reporter Martin Bashir had at that time and which 200 million people worldwide followed, was apparently the result of lies and deceit.

Forged documents

An internal investigation report showed that Bashir had deceived the princess and her brother Charles Spencer with falsified documents, reported the Telegraph newspaper on Thursday, a few hours before the expected publication.

Diana’s revelations were a taboo break for the palace – with serious consequences. Reports of Charles’ alleged year-long affair with his current wife, Duchess Camilla, severely damaged the image of the royal family. Although the former dream marriage had long been broken, heir to the throne Charles only now filed for divorce. Diana subsequently lost the salutation Her Royal Highness – and with it personal protection. That was one reason for her accidental death in 1997, claimed Diana’s ex-private secretary Patrick Jephson: “Di” and her friend Dodi Al-Fayed could not have been shielded from the paparazzi on that tragic evening in Paris.

The investigation report also questions whether Diana would have made the statements if she had not been tricked. Allegedly yes, the BBC reported in mid-November 2020 and referred to a handwritten note from the princess. In it, the mother of Prince William and Harry stated that forged documents did not play a role in their decision for the interview.

Prince William, today 38, had welcomed the review: The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. ”Above all, it is Diana’s younger brother who initiated the review. This is probably also because Earl Spencer himself brought Bashir into contact with Lady Di in the first place. In order to convince the siblings of the necessity of the interview, however, Bashir apparently used unfair methods. He produced fake bank statements designed to give the impression that people had been paid to divulge information about Diana.

Spencer also accuses Bashir of having tricked his sister into believing she was being spied on by the secret service. He gave the former judge Lord John Dyson, who led the investigation, several handwritten notes that he had made during a preliminary interview between Diana and Bashir.

The report also criticized leading BBC executives who allegedly tried to cover up the fraud, the Telegraph reported on. Even before and after the interview was published, numerous journalists were amazed at how Bashir, a rather unknown BBC reporter at the time, got the princess in front of the camera. Just a few months later, the “Mail on Sunday” reported about forged documents.

The then BBC news chief Tony Hall, meanwhile and until the summer BBC general director, had taken Bashir under protection. Hall wrote to the supervisory board at the time that the reporter simply didn’t think about it. “I think he is honest and an honorable man despite his lapse. He’s contrite. ”However, the former BBC controller Richard Ayre told the“ Telegraph ”that the use of falsified documents meant a violation of the rules.

For Bashir, now 58, the interview was a huge coup: he became a star reporter overnight, later switched to ITV and then worked for years as a presenter for the US broadcasters ABC and MSNBC. In 2016 he returned to the BBC as a religious correspondent. A few days ago, however, he submitted his resignation, for health reasons, as the BBC announced.

The report comes at an inopportune time for the BBC. The broadcaster is under considerable pressure: changes in viewing habits, especially among younger people, cost the BBC a lot of money; from 2017/18 to 2019/20, revenue from broadcasting fees fell by 310 million to 3.52 billion pounds (around 4 billion euros), like the one Court of Auditors had established. The Bashir case could have serious consequences for its part, reported the Telegraph.

So far there have been no criminal investigations against the reporter or the broadcaster. But the explosiveness is great, Diana is still popular in Great Britain as the “Princess of Hearts”. Her sons are due to unveil a statue in London on her 60th birthday on July 1st

The “Telegraph” now quoted a high-ranking source who compared the report with the telephone tapping scandal over “News of the World”. The tabloid had wiretapped cell phone calls from thousands of crime victims and celebrities for years – and was discontinued soon after the case was exposed.