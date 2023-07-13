It is Huw Edwards, 61, the host and presenter of the BBC at the center of the scandal for the alleged purchase in the past of pornographic images from a minor, who would now be 20 years old. Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, released a statement making it official that her husband is the face of the BBC involved in the scandal that has been talked about for days. The presenter, his wife added, has suffered from depression for a long time and is currently being treated in a health facility. At the judicial level, as the Met Police clarified, the conduct attributed to Edwards does not currently amount to a crime. The BBC, however, has news of new allegations relating to the inappropriate behavior of the presenter towards two employees of the public broadcaster

Edwards has worked at the BBC since 1984. In the early 1990s he was the main political correspondent from Westminster and subsequently became one of the main faces of the BBC News 24 channel. Last year he was the protagonist of the coverage of the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth and her approach was highly appreciated by viewers.